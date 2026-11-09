Instant ramen is cold-weather comfort, and the options are hotter than ever

Gone are the days of cheapo belly-fillers as top-shelf broths, flavors create meals in themselves.

Cailin Deiter looks over a wall of instant ramen options while at Hangang Ramen in Aurora, Colorado on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. .

Each week, we give our opinions on the best that Colorado has to offer for dining, shopping, entertainment, outdoor activities and more. It’s suddenly soup season, which tends to supercharge weekly pasta and slow-cooker menus with heaps of noodles, chilis and other belly fillers. But it also sends me running to grocery stores for instant ramen, which has graduated from a pantry staple to a celebrity in our house.

Also read Instant Takeaways from UCLA's Explosive Win Over Minnesota

Broke college students and my kids will tell you that ramen is a fast, cheap way to top up, and they’re not wrong. But the slow infusion of top-shelf ramen brands into national grocery chains over the last decade has transformed my diet around this time of year. Fancy restaurant ramen, as I call it, is great and all.

Denver restaurants such as Katsu Ramen, Uncle and Jinya Ramen Bar offer house-made noodles, and their fresh and deliciously varied toppings that can turn it alternately into a stew or a salad. But I can’t regularly afford, nor do I crave, something that rich and elaborate. There’s room for both types, of course.

Advertisement

When my ramen-loving friends visited from Austin, Texas, a few years back, they introduced me to the joys of doctoring it up with scrambled eggs, Korean BBQ and searing hot sauces, particularly with instant champs such as Nongshim’s Shin Ramyun Black with bone broth and the regrettably discontinued Clean Spicy chicken-jalapeno from Paldo Kokomen . I purchase them by the box from the supersized Asian chain H Mart in Aurora, which has the best selection I’ve found.

But I also scour neighborhood wholesalers such as Park Hill Supermarket. At these places, you can run the instant-noodle gamut from Indonesian Mi Gorang to Japanese and Korean varieties and Chinese Maggi, which can be tossed to tasty effect with veggies and various sauces. They’re more customizable than a cup of microwave soup or a can of Campbell’s, since you can titrate your powder packets and adjust the sugar and heat to your palate.

I require as much broth as physics will allow without diluting flavor and heat. That always leads me back to the aforementioned, broth-based ramen blocks — as opposed to, say, Top Ramen or Maruchan, which tend to have less broth as well as shallower, more basic flavors. Stocked shelves at the H Mart in Little Ferry, N.J. , on May 29, 2024.

Once small, mom-and-pop businesses, Asian grocery stores in the United States are growing rapidly and shaping how Americans cook and eat. Speaking of broth: if you’re a fan of Kimchi Jjigae or other Korean soups, Nongshim makes an approachable Kimchi Ramyun that brings a savory punch, and Paldo has its own Teum-Sae style with impressive heat .

Advertisement

I can’t really get with the stunt-heat varieties for which brands such as Samyang Buldak are known, but I have friends who swear by their original and carbonara styles. As the shiny images on the packages suggest, these are all crying out for boiled eggs, sliced veggies and your protein of choice.

But when you have little time, money or creativity, there’s a world of instant ramen that’s just fine by itself, and waiting to come to comforting life on your stovetop.