Instant Pot Chicken Tortilla Soup: A Quick & Easy Comfort Classic

This recipe shows you how to make a delicious and comforting chicken tortilla soup in your Instant Pot, saving you hours of cooking time without sacrificing flavor. The Instant Pot cooks the chicken and infuses the broth with aromatic flavors, resulting in a hearty and satisfying soup ready in under an hour. Plus, it's easily customizable with your favorite toppings.

Chicken tortilla soup is one of those classic, comforting dishes that usually takes hours to cook. Between letting the flavors simmer and cooking the chicken just right, it’s a recipe that requires a lot of time and attention. Using the Instant Pot can speed things up without losing any of the rich, hearty flavors that make this soup so deliciously desirable.

This recipe works its magic in a few ways: the pressure cooker function infuses the broth with all the flavors of the aromatics and chicken, as well as cooks the chicken breasts in no time. Plus, since you’re blending the soup, you don’t need to worry about chopping your vegetables to precise, perfect cuts. Thanks to the pressure cooker, chicken is tender and easily shreddable. The result? A super flavorful, nourishing soup that’s ready in under an hour — perfect for those cold nights when you want something cozy but don’t want to spend the whole night in the kitchen. The best part? This soup is totally customizable, making it a crowd-pleasing staple. Toppings such as fresh avocado, lime wedges, two varieties of cheese and hot sauce bring a fresh kick and extra texture. And since it freezes easily, it’s perfect for make-ahead meals. Whether you’re prepping for a busy week, dropping off some comfort food to a friend or just love having leftovers, this soup is your new go-to. With the Instant Pot, it’s a quick, easy and delicious way to get a classic dish on the table with much less effort





