The New York Mets have signed two-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal to a record nine-year, $450 million deal, giving them the ace they have long needed.

The New York Mets signed Tarik Skubal to a record nine-year contract worth $450 million on Sunday. The Mets and Skubal agreed to terms on a nine-year contract worth $450 million, Jon Heyman of the New York Post was the first to report.

Mets Sign Tarik Skubal to Record Deal

The deal contains a $45 million signing bonus for Skubal and sets a record for the most guaranteed money for a starting pitcher, easily surpassing Yoshinobu Yamamoto's $325 million from the Los Angeles Dodgers. The deal contains no opt-outs, Will Sammon of The Athletic reported. There are no opt outs in the Mets' deal with Tarik Skubal, league sources said. Skubal gets a $45 million signing bonus with no-trade protection.

Also read Mets Sign Tarik Skubal to Record Nine-Year, $450 Million Contract

Mets owner Steve Cohen couldn't get Tarik Skubal out of his mind since the owner and his team higher-ups were blown away by Skubal in their meeting last Monday. The stock market was tanking all week, and Cohen, the legendary hedge fund manager, was still thinking of little beyond Skubal. Cohen couldn't stop thinking about the two-time Cy Young winner to the point he was awakened in the middle of the final night before the decision.

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Cohen's brain was working overtime on this one, though he admitted he couldn't recall what his middle-of-the-night inspiration was. It was going to wrap up soon since Skubal's deal would clear the way for other free agents to sign prior to a potential work stoppage. It appears no team was more motivated to land Skubal than the Mets. On its surface, a nine-year deal for a starting pitcher worth that much money defies logic and would make David Stearns cringe.

Cohen and Stearns Pursue Top Pitcher

Skubal isn't like most pitchers, however, and Stearns hinted earlier in the offseason that he has become more flexible in his approach to free-agent pitching if the right player emerged. Skubal instantly becomes the Mets' ace, filling a need that has been glaring since Jacob deGrom opted out after the 2022 season.

Stearns has tried over the years, but it became glaringly obvious that the easiest fix to the Mets' rotation woes would be to simply pay Skubal whatever it took to get him to New York. The circumstances surrounding Skubal's union with the Mets are eerily similar to how the Yankees and Gerrit Cole reached a nine-year deal worth $324 million prior to the 2020 season.

The Yankees needed an ace badly, and Cole was the best pitcher available on the market, making the idea of simply paying the going rate for a top pitcher too easy to ignore. Skubal arrives in New York with more on his resume than Cole, winning two consecutive Cy Young awards with the Detroit Tigers in 2024 and 2025 to establish himself as the best pitcher in baseball.

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Comparison to Yankees Gerrit Cole Deal

The 2026 season saw Skubal split time between Detroit and Los Angeles, where he went 12-7 with a 2.72 ERA in 26 starts, striking out 185 batters in 158.1 innings pitched. The Mets were also uniquely positioned to meet Skubal's demands and ensure they have the flexibility to adapt to whatever salary structure changes come to the league in the new collective bargaining agreement.

The only contracts the Mets had on the books past 2028 prior to Skubal's signing were long-term deals for Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor. Adding Skubal bolsters the Mets' rotation in a significant way, allowing Nolan McLean to become an elite No. 2 starter while providing room to add another mid-rotation type to bolster the group even further.

Future Rotation and Injury Risk

There is certainly backside injury risk with Skubal, who had his elbow scoped during the 2026 season, but you always take that risk to land one of the best pitchers in baseball in his prime. Mike Phillips is a contributor to the Mets On SI site. Mike has been covering the Mets since 2011 for various websites, including Metstradamus and Kiners Korner.

Mike has a Masters Degree from Iona University in Sports Communications and Media and also has experience covering the NFL and college basketball on FanSided. Mike also hosts his own New York sports based podcast. You can follow Mike on Twitter/X and Instagram: @MPhillips331.