Jets Land 6th-Round Pick for Andre Cisco After Dropping to 2-7 With Chiefs Loss

The New York Jets have traded safety Andre Cisco to the Detroit Lions for a 2028 sixth-round pick. Cisco, 26, was in his second season with the Jets and had seen declining playing time.

The New York Jets have officially completed a trade sending veteran safety Andre Cisco to the Detroit Lions in exchange for a 2028 sixth-round pick. The deal was finalized on Monday, one day before the 2026 NFL trade deadline, marking a significant roster move for a team struggling to find its footing this season. The transaction comes in the wake of a lopsided 35-12 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, a loss that dropped the Jets to a 2-7 record and severely damaged their playoff aspirations.

General manager Darren Mougey moved on from Cisco despite earlier comments from head coach Aaron Glenn insisting the team would not be active. Glenn had previously stated the Jets would stand pat at the deadline, but the pressure of a 5-21 record over his two-year tenure forced a change in strategy. The Jets are now on the verge of missing the postseason for the sixteenth consecutive season, a statistic that has diminished Glenn's authority within the organization.

Also read Andre Cisco Trade Grades: Lions Add Depth to Their Secondary

Andre Cisco entered his sixth year in the league and his second season with New York in a backup role after losing the starting safety job to Dane Belton during training camp. Over nine games, Cisco recorded twenty-three tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble across one hundred and ninety-one defensive snaps. However, his involvement dwindled significantly as the season progressed, leaving him with only twenty-three defensive snaps over the final six games.

The decline in Cisco's playing time was starkly illustrated in the loss to the Chiefs, where he was benched in favor of Malachi Moore and played exclusively on special teams. Cisco had been relied upon early in the season when Minkah Fitzpatrick missed Weeks 2 and 3 due to a groin injury. His regression this year included a career-high missed tackle rate of eighteen point nine percent, alongside a lack of interceptions that further eroded his standing in the rotation.

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While a sixth-round pick is not a high-value return, it represents better value than losing Cisco for nothing in free agency given his expiring contract. The Jets had previously secured major assets in trades for Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams, but the current team identity did not attract similar overwhelming packages for Cisco. General manager Mougey likely received the best possible offer available given Cisco's recent performance struggles and the team's rebuilding status.

The departure of Cisco opens up opportunities for young defensive backs Malachi Moore and Payne to compete for roster spots heading into the 2027 season. Both players have shown promise on special teams and may now have a clearer path to contributing more on defense. With the front office likely preparing to part ways with Glenn, these safeties will have a chance to make strong impressions on whoever takes over as head coach next year.

The acquisition of the 2028 sixth-round pick provides the Jets' brass with additional draft capital to address future roster needs. This asset can be used to select a developmental player or packaged in a future trade to acquire a more impactful star. The move signals a clear shift in how the organization views its current defensive backfield and its willingness to make decisive moves despite earlier public statements to the contrary.