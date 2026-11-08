Instant analysis of 49ers 38-17 rout of Raiders in ‘Battle of Bay’ revival

The NFC-leading 49ers pinned a 38-17 loss Sunday on their former Bay Area neighbors, the Raiders.

San Francisco 49ers’ Nick Bosa tackles Las Vegas Raiders’ Michael Mayer for a loss in the second quarter at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

, on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. SANTA CLARA – Three touchdowns on the 49ers’ first three series set the stage for Sunday’s rout and season-high point production. But it was the 49ers’ greedy defense that stole the spotlight, forced five turnovers after halftime, and valiantly protected the lead in a 38-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi’s Stadium.

Also read Raiders vs. 49ers: Key Players To Watch in Bay Rivalry

Having spent their bye week stewing over their first loss of the season at Atlanta, the NFC-leading 49ers weren’t threatened much by their old Bay Area rival. Next comes a storied NFC foe, with the Dallas Cowboys hosting the Niners next Sunday. The 49ers’ fifth takeaway, a Malik Mustapha interception, came one snap after rookie defensive tackle Gracen Halton got carted off with his left leg in an air cast.

It was a cruel exit for Halton from a defensive line that was debuting DeForest Buckner back in the starting lineup after his recent trade from the Indianapolis Colts, not to mention Nick Bosa’s return from a five-game hiatus. The 49ers did not punt, ran 43 times for 190 yards, and saw Brock Purdy pass for 232 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. The Raiders totaled 240 yards, including just 24 on 15 carries.

A 21-10 halftime lead figured to be enough against the Raiders , as Christian McCaffrey scored two touchdowns and Purdy ran one in himself. Then came a barrage of turnovers, starting with rookie Jaden Dugger’s 35-yard pick-six on the second half’s initial snap. With former 49ers and Raiders linebacker NaVorro Bowman serving as the game’s honorary captain, it was fitting that Dugger, in Bowman’s old No. 53, channeled “Pick-at-the-Stick” lore and produced a pick-six.

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Dugger’s 35-yard, interception return for a touchdown put the 49ers ahead 28-10. The play started with Kirk Cousins botching a handoff to Mike Washington, Nick Bosa hurrying Cousins’ ensuing pass, and Dugger cutting in front of Tre Tucker for a carefree pick-six. Ah, but the 49ers taketh and giveth. The Raiders responded with Napa product Brock Bowers making a 21-yard touchdown catch and cutting the 49ers’ lead to 28-17 only 3:31 into the second half.

The Raiders would not get any closer. More turnovers followed, including the Raiders’ Treydan Stukes intercepting a Purdy pass for George Kittle near midfield. But then came Fred Warner’s fifth forced fumble this season, freeing the ball from Brock Bowers with Dre Greenlaw recovering it. The third quarter wasn’t over until Upton Stout punched the ball from tight end Michael Mayer at the 1-yard line and Warner recovered in the end zone for a touchback.

The exclamation mark on the turnover trend came early in the fourth quarter: cornerback Renardo Green made an interception in the end zone on another Cousins pass to Tucker. Green was slow to get up and gingerly walked off with a back injury. An even bigger injury, however, came when Halton got hurt with just under four minutes remaining, when Keion White inadvertently rolled into the back of Halton’s left leg.

Fellow Oklahoma product Trent Williams helped him up and onto the cart while all 49ers were on the field to offer their condolences. The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 1 p.m. if the 49ers are prompted to deal for reinforcements to their defensive line or elsewhere. The Raiders’ Maxx Crosby, a potential trade target by not just the 49ers, had one sack Sunday.

Even though the 49ers’ wide receiver crew is weakened without Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel, Purdy engineered touchdown drives on each of the 49ers’ first three drives. Purdy’s 100th career touchdown pass found Christian McCaffrey wide open for a 12-yard score and 21-7 lead 5:15 before halftime.

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It also served as McCaffrey’s 37th career touchdown catch ; and it was his NFL-record 18th game with both a rushing and receiving touchdown. McCaffrey and Purdy scored on 1-yard touchdown runs the previous two series. Not to be too overlooked was embattled kicker Eddy Piñeiro converting each point-after kick as well as a 35-yard field-goal attempt to cap the scoring with 5:21 remaining.

The 49ers pulled ahead 35-17 by converting the Raiders’ third third-quarter turnover into, well, not just any touchdown but the first of Jordan Watkins’ career. Watkins, starting while Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel again sat out, caught Brock Purdy’s 37-yard, third-and-3 shot on a post route at the goal line against Hezekiah Masses in the final minute of the third quarter.

The 49ers got off to an idyllic start, from a 5 1/2 -minute touchdown drive on the opening series to then a prompt, 3-and-out forced by their defense. McCaffrey’s ninth touchdown run this season – and his eighth from 1-yard out – put the 49ers ahead 7-0, capping off a 12-play, 69-yard drive that stayed alive with a fourth-and-2 reception from George Kittle past midfield.

An 11-yard run by McCaffrey through right side got the 49ers to the 5, then a 4-yard, up-the-gut charge by Kyle Juszczyk set up the scoring run. Purdy not only engineered and keyed a second touchdown drive on the 49ers’ next series, he finished it off with a 1-yard scoring run.

He earlier had an 18-yard scramble on third-and-14 — McCaffrey’s longest run this season is from 16 yards — and then Purdy made an 11-yard dash to the sideline for a first down inside the Raiders’ 10. With 1:52 left in the opening quarter, the 49ers led 14-0. Cousins’ 1-yard touchdown sneak pulled the Raiders within 14-7 early in the second quarter.

Key to that 62-yard scoring drive was Cousins converting a third-and-6 pass to Tre Tucker down to the 11-yard line. The Raiders scored on their next series, too, although they had to settle for a 50-yard Matt Gay field goal once the 49ers made back-to-back tackles-for-loss, those coming from Bosa and then Osa Odighizuwa/Romello Height.