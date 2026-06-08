Instant Analysis of 2027 WR Zach Forbish's Commitment to MSU

Michigan State is continuing its run on the recruiting trail. The Spartans have now landed a commitment in five consecutive days. Sunday brought the commitment

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich. ; Michigan State Spartans wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins watches warmups prior to MSU's"Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SIThe Spartans have now landed a commitment in five consecutive days.

Sunday brought the commitment of Lone Star wide receiverForbish is not yet rated on any major recruiting services, but there is reason to be optimistic about this pickup. He had other offers from Pitt, Wisconsin, and several Group of Six programs. Michigan State wasn't the only program giving Forbish a serious look. What is also interesting is that Forbish plays on one of the best teams in Texas.

Lone Star, located in Frisco, went 15-1 last season. The only loss was in the Class 5A Division I state title game. April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich. ; Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald watches the action going on during MSU's"Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium.

| Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI The same site also says Forbish caught 41 passes for 820 yards and 12 touchdowns during his junior season. He was the second option in Lone Star's offense in the passing game. The WR1, Davian Groce, is now at Florida and was a four-star recruit ranked 54th overall and seventh among receivers in the class of 2026, according to the Forbish was also on his official visit to Michigan State this weekend.

The rankings can be easy to scoff at, but this could end up being a sneakily good addition to the Spartans' 2027 recruiting class. Michigan State's wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins looks on during the spring game on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

| Nick King / USA TODAY NETWORK The addition of Forbish brings the total number of commits in Michigan State's recruiting class to 13, with 12 of them now being scholarship players. Forbish is also a needed commitment at wide receiver. He's the first at the position to pledge to MSU, which will be losing Chrishon McCray, Rodney Bullard Jr., and Jameel Gardner Jr. after the 2026 season. More commitments could be on the horizon, too.

This is just weekend 2 out of 4 in the Spartans' official visit season. Michigan State mascot Sparty carries a flag during the Spartans' game against UCLA on Oct. 11, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI Forbish is the third player this weekend alone that the Spartans haven't allowed to leave without getting a commitment. Cornerback Making inroads in Texas, as well as in an elite high school program, shouldn't be ignored, either.

Wide receivers coachhas proven to have connections on that talent-rich soil. He got Jaylan Brown in the class of 2024, and he landed Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium.

| Tommy Gilligan-Imagn ImagesA 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.





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