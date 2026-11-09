Instagram’s Effect Builder makes new filters from AI prompts

You can add AI-generated filters to your Instagram Stories.

The Effect Builder bot is available on the web to build whatever new Instagram filters you can think of. ﻿is a news writer covering all things consumer tech.

Stevie started out at Laptop Mag writing news and reviews on hardware, gaming, and AI.that generates custom filters for your Stories posts with AI. Available now for US residents who are over 18, it has a prompt box for describing your filter idea to the chatbot, with an option to attach style reference images.

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Then you can upload your own photos to preview the AI-generating effects, and ask for changes in follow-up prompts. There’s also an option to allow Instagram’s AI to rewrite your prompt, which turned my one-line test prompt “Make a filter that turns photos into comic book pages” into several AI-generated paragraphs of detailed style requests on everything from color palette to lighting.

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The filter Effect Builder generated as a result still looked nearly identical to its output for my original one-liner. You can submit your filters to Instagram directly from Effect Builder, but effects have to pass a safety review before they’ll be available to other users.

Instagram says after an effect is approved, it “shows up in Instagram Stories for anyone to use, and whenever someone uses your effect we’ll link back to your profile so that it’s easy for others to find your work. ”There’s no slowing down media’s pivot-to-video 2.0. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google