Instagram is finally letting everyone reorganize their profile grid

It’s been a year since it was announced.

is a senior editor following news across tech, culture, policy, and entertainment. He joined The Verge in 2021 after several years covering news at Engadget.the ability to rearrange the posts in your profile grid.

It had been available to some people in test groups, but as of June 8th, it’s rolling out widely via the Android and iPhone mobile apps. Until now, the posts on your Instagram profile have been locked in chronological order beyond the ability to pin three posts at the top, but once the feature is live on your account, you can long-press and drag posts freely, no matter how old they are.

Any posts that are pinned will remain at the top. , with an apology to users whose carefully crafted profile pages had been wrecked when the app switched from square thumbnails tosimply says “Finally,” even though the comments would suggest there are a few other changes Instagram users would like to see that they’ve been waiting to see, even longer than the release of a44 things coming to your Apple devices that you might have missed





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