Instagram Introduces Grid Reordering Feature, Allows Users to Rearrange Posts on Grid

Instagram users can now rearrange the posts on their grid through a drag-and-drop method, allowing them to curate their profile feed to reflect their current self. The new feature also includes the ability to easily share music on Spotify through Instagram Notes and new handwritten fonts for Reels and Stories.

Instagram users rejoice — Meta is finally delivering something the platform needed ages ago. It seems someone at the company may finally be listening, as Instagram also recently introduced a new feature in April 2026.

The new feature is called the 'Grid Reordering' feature, which allows users to rearrange the posts on their grid through a drag-and-drop method however they see fit. Along with the new Grid Reordering feature, users are now able to more easily share their music selection on Spotify through Instagram Notes. The platform is also delivering new handwritten fonts built from the real handwriting of content creators. Users will be able to use these fonts in Reels and Stories.

However, expect these new fonts on June 20. The new Grid Reordering feature allows users to organize posts within their Instagram profile in whatever order they choose. Within the post, Instagram stated in a photo, 'Your grid is often the first thing people see. Now you can curate it to reflect who you are right now, whether you're setting the tone for your creative work, putting your top products on display, or just making your profile feel more you.





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Instagram Meta Grid Reordering Rearrange Posts Drag-And-Drop Curate Profile Feed Share Music On Spotify Instagram Notes New Handwritten Fonts Reels Stories

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