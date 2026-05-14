Instagram Faces Backlash Over New Instants Feature Compared to Snapchat

Meta's new disappearing photo tool, Instants, has sparked controversy among users for its similarity to Snapchat and risks of accidental posting.

Meta has recently sparked a wave of controversy across the digital landscape with the rollout of its newest feature on Instagram , known as Instants . This tool is designed to facilitate the sharing of casual, fleeting moments through photos that disappear immediately after being viewed by the recipient.

According to official statements from Meta, the objective is to reduce the pressure associated with the highly curated nature of the main Instagram feed, encouraging users to share life as it happens without the need for meticulous editing or filtering. However, the reception from the user community has been overwhelmingly critical, with many disgruntled fans quickly labeling the feature as a blatant Snapchat clone.

The comparison is inevitable given that disappearing photos were the foundational element that propelled Snapchat to global fame years ago. Users on platforms like X have expressed their frustration, questioning why Instagram feels the need to replicate every successful feature from its competitors instead of innovating independently. The backlash is not merely about the lack of originality but also about the potentially disastrous user experience.

Because the tool is designed for speed and spontaneity, several users have reported accidentally sharing highly compromising images. The interface allows for rapid photo capture and delivery, and while an undo button appears momentarily, it vanishes almost as quickly as it appears, leaving users with no way to retract a photo once it has been sent.

This has led to a series of embarrassing anecdotes circulating on social media, including reports of individuals accidentally sending selfies while on the toilet or even photos of themselves unclothed. These incidents have ignited a broader conversation about the risks of instantaneous sharing and whether the trade-off for convenience is worth the potential for permanent social embarrassment.

Some users have gone as far as calling the feature a threat to personal privacy and dignity, urging the company to remove the tool entirely. From a technical standpoint, the Instants feature is integrated directly into the Instagram inbox, manifested as a small stack of photos located in the bottom right corner of the screen. By tapping a white button, users can capture a snap and send it to their Close Friends list or to mutual followers.

The design emphasizes a raw, unfiltered aesthetic, stripping away the traditional editing tools that Instagram is famous for. Once a recipient views the photo, it vanishes, and while they can react or reply with their own photo, they are limited to a single viewing. This creates a sense of urgency and exclusivity, but for many, it simply feels like an intrusive addition to an already cluttered app interface.

Recognizing the outcry, Instagram has provided a method for those who wish to opt out of this experience. Users who are concerned about accidental posts or who simply dislike the feature can disable it through their account settings. By navigating to the profile page and accessing the menu via the three lines in the top right corner, users can select Content Preferences and toggle the option to Hide instants in your inbox.

Furthermore, Instagram has reassured its community that existing safety tools, such as blocking, muting, and restricting, are fully compatible with the Instants feature. This ensures that users can still control who interacts with them, although the initial shock of the feature's implementation has left a sour taste in the mouths of many. The ongoing struggle for Meta remains finding a balance between adding new engagement tools and respecting the user experience





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