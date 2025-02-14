Instacart Worker Struggles With Carrier's Data Connection After Switch

A recent switch to a new carrier has caused frustrating data connection issues for an Instacart worker. Frequent call drops and Discord disconnections threaten their ability to secure orders, highlighting the critical need for reliable data speeds in their line of work.

Reliable data speeds are crucial for their job, as even brief interruptions can result in lost orders. They described experiencing frequent call drops while waiting outside a popular store, with their Discord connection disconnecting three times within an hour.

On some occasions, the connection would return immediately, while other times it took several minutes, sometimes leading to the call ending entirely after three minutes of disconnection.The user noted they were in a large city and remained in the same parking spot where they previously observed a 5G Plus connection, which they believed to be the carrier's version of ultra-wideband. Given the nature of their work, these interruptions pose a serious problem, and they wondered if there was a specific setting that could prevent these recurring drops. The original poster acknowledged this possibility and stated they would be 'a little bit more patient.' However, someone else chimed in, mentioning that the Mentor area has been known as a dead zone for years, with poor service reported through FCC speed tests. They further noted that to optimize Instacart orders, they need to remain within the store's designated area, limiting their options for finding better reception





