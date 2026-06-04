Instacart launches biggest ever Summer Hunger campaign

With the school year ending, 20 million kids are losing access to free school meals. Instacart is trying to close that meal gap with its biggest Summer Hunger campaign yet.

Instacart is working to combat hunger among kids in the Philadelphia region. According to the New York Federal Reserve, 10% of families across the nation are missing meals, compared to just 4% during the depths of the COVID pandemic.

The NY Fed's latest survey was taken in February, before the start of the Iran war, which has driven up gas and diesel prices, adding to the money crunch on American households. It's aimed at closing the meal gap for 20 million kids who have lost access to free school meals. Philabundance and the Food Banks of South Jersey and Delaware are among the 300 Feeding America partners.

"You can shop directly from a curated list of items that the food bank has identified as urgent needs. And then an Instacart shopper will deliver those items directly to the food bank. And Instacart waives all delivery and service fees on every donation order," says Casey Aden-Wansbury, Instacart's VP for Global Public Policy. With cuts to SNAP, and higher food and fuel prices, more families now rely on donations.

The NY Fed survey found that nearly 18% of families had received SNAP benefits, up from 10.6% in 2020. The Agriculture Department ended its own research on food insecurity last year. Copyright © 2026 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.





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