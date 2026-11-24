Explore the 90 products shortlisted for the 2026 Inspire Beauty Awards by expert judges Millie Kendall and Ruby Hammer. Vote for your favorites now.

The 2026 Inspire Beauty Awards have officially unveiled a prestigious shortlist of 90 products competing for the title of the year's best buys across 18 distinct categories. This highly anticipated annual event, organized by Inspire, invites consumers to participate in selecting the most effective cosmetics and skincare items that deliver visible results and enhance daily confidence. The competition features a rigorous selection process managed by a panel of industry-leading experts, ensuring that every nominee has been vetted for quality, efficacy, and value.

Judges Panel Expertise Drives Selection Process

The authority behind the 2026 Inspire Beauty Awards rests with a distinguished group of judges whose combined experience spans decades of professional practice in dermatology, trichology, makeup artistry, and industry leadership. British Beauty Council CEO Millie Kendall OBE brings nearly forty years of industry involvement to the panel, transitioning from brand founding to consulting and public relations. Her extensive background provides critical insight into formulation trends and brand integrity, ensuring that the selected products meet the highest professional standards for longevity and performance.

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Joining Kendall on the panel is A-List makeup artist Ruby Hammer MBE, a staple in the beauty world since the 1980s and founder of her own cosmetic line launched in 2019. Hammer's perspective is grounded in daily professional application, testing products on a wide variety of models and clients to verify their suitability for diverse skin types and tones. Her presence ensures that the final selections are not only aesthetically pleasing but also functionally reliable under real-world conditions, from runway lighting to everyday wear.

Top trichologist Anabel Kingsley, consultant for the Philip Kingsley brand and author of the recently published book Haircare, adds specialized knowledge in scalp and hair health to the judging committee. Kingsley evaluates products based on their ability to address specific physiological changes, such as those occurring during menopause or due to aging, without causing irritation or damage. Her expertise is crucial in selecting hair care solutions that offer tangible structural benefits rather than just temporary cosmetic improvements.

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Completing the expert quartet is TV dermatologist Emma Craythorne, who focuses on the clinical efficacy and safety of skincare formulations. Together, these four authorities have curated a list of 90 nominees that includes major global brands like Clarins, Estee Lauder, and Victoria Beckham, as well as niche innovators like Wonderskin and ILIA. Their collective vetting process ensures that the products moving forward to public voting have already passed a high bar of professional approval.

Millie Kendall Highlights Key Daily Essentials

Millie Kendall OBE has identified several specific products as her personal favorites, emphasizing the importance of texture and shade compatibility in daily makeup routines. She cites Lisa Eldridge's Enhancing Skin Tint as an essential everyday hero, praising its ability to mirror natural skin texture without appearing too matte or overly glossy. Kendall also highlights the ILIA True Skin Serum Concealer for its capacity to cover dark circles without heavy buildup, a critical feature for her during busy periods like British Beauty Week when sleep is limited.

In the body care category, Kendall reveals an unconventional favorite: the Nuxe Sun After-Sun Lotion. She has utilized this product as a body moisturizer for years, citing its rapid absorption and subtle color enhancement from carob extract as key benefits. The lotion's quick-dry formula eliminates the wait time associated with many traditional moisturizers, allowing for immediate dressing, while its scent profile adds a sensory luxury to daily self-care rituals. This nomination underscores the judges' willingness to look beyond traditional categorizations to find multi-functional products that deliver convenience and results.

Ruby Hammer Advocates for Value and Transformation

Ruby Hammer MBE focuses her recommendations on products that offer significant transformation without requiring a prohibitive price point. She endorses the Sarah Creal eyeliners, which have recently entered the UK market, noting their brilliant shade range of mattes and metallics. Hammer compares them favorably to the Victoria Beckham eyeliners she created, observing that the Sarah Creal options provide similar quality at a lower cost of £28 compared to the £33 price tag of the designer brand, proving that high performance does not always require a luxury price tag.

For hair care, Hammer points to the L'Oreal Elvive Extraordinary Oil Sublime Hair Enhancer as a life-saver for those experiencing textural changes due to menopause or graying. She notes that a single drop can transform hair texture, offering the results of a more expensive treatment at an accessible price. In the body care sector, she recommends the Dove Pro Retinol Firming Body Lotion, emphasizing that its affordability allows for liberal, daily use. This consistent application, she argues, yields visible benefits over time, making it a sustainable choice for long-term skin health and firmness.

Trichologist and Dermatologist Nail Skin and Scalp Care

Trichologist Anabel Kingsley shares her preference for products that deliver lasting wear and precise application without irritating the skin. She highlights the Wonderskin lip liner, discovered through professional connections, for its ability to provide a matte finish that resists smudging throughout the day. This durability allows for layering with various lipsticks to achieve a fuller look, satisfying consumers who demand both precision and longevity in their makeup products. Kingsley's selection reflects a focus on reliability and professional-grade performance in everyday cosmetics.

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On the dermatological front, Kingsley advocates for gentle yet effective skincare that addresses hyperpigmentation and inflammation. She recommends Dr Sam's Flawless Brightly Serum, a newer addition to the market that she uses to calm skin before applying morning vitamin C treatments. The serum's ability to help fade brown spots without causing irritation aligns with her philosophy of prioritizing skin health and barrier integrity. This choice illustrates the judges' commitment to ingredients that provide visible clinical results while maintaining the skin's natural balance.

Consumer Voting Opens for December Winner Announcement

The 2026 Inspire Beauty Awards now transition from professional evaluation to public decision, inviting consumers to cast their votes for their favorite products among the 90 shortlisted items. The voting process is designed to be straightforward, requiring users to click through dropdown menus to view the options in each of the 18 categories and select the product they wish to support. This democratic element ensures that the final winners reflect not only expert approval but also genuine consumer satisfaction and market demand.

The 18 Award Winners will be officially announced in December, coinciding with the holiday shopping season. During this period, participants will have the opportunity to win every product selected as a winner, creating a significant incentive for public engagement. The judges encourage consumers to vote promptly to ensure their favorite products are included in the final tally. This annual event serves as a definitive guide for beauty enthusiasts seeking reliable, high-quality products for their personal care routines.

Impact on Consumer Choices and Market Trends

The release of the 2026 Inspire Beauty Awards shortlist provides a curated roadmap for consumers navigating the crowded beauty market. By narrowing down thousands of options to 90 vetted products, the awards reduce decision fatigue and highlight innovations that truly deliver on their promises. The inclusion of both luxury brands and affordable drugstore alternatives demonstrates the judges' commitment to accessibility, ensuring that high-quality recommendations are available across various price points.

As the voting period progresses, the data collected will offer valuable insights into current consumer preferences and emerging trends in skincare and makeup. The final winners, determined by a combination of expert judgment and public vote, will likely influence purchasing behavior throughout the holiday season. Consumers are encouraged to explore the diverse range of nominees, from foundations and concealers to body lotions and hair enhancers, to discover new staples for their own beauty regimens. The awards celebrate the intersection of professional expertise and consumer satisfaction, setting the standard for beauty excellence in 2026.