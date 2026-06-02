Inspection of Delaney Hall ICE facility contradicts claims in New Jersey attorney general's lawsuit

A DHS inspection of Delaney Hall ICE facility found compliance with 17 of 22 standards, contradicting some claims in New Jersey's suit against GEO Group.

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White House Border Czar Tom Homan insists the Delaney Hall facility will remain open despite calls from New Jersey officials like Governor Mikie Sherrill to shut it down. Panelists analyze the chaotic demonstrations and the federal response, highlighting the ongoing political debate surrounding federal immigration enforcement.and other far-left organizations held a demonstration in front of her office, New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport announced that the state is suing GEO Group Inc., which the Department of Homeland Security contracted to operate the ICE facility.

The unclassified investigation, which was obtained by Fox News Digital, is the most recent investigative report conducted by the DHS Office of Professional Responsibility at Delaney Hall. The conclusion of the investigation, conducted by six internal OPR officers and four outside contractors, didn’t align with some claims made by the attorney general’s lawsuit.

"During the inspection, assessed the facility’s compliance with 22 standards… and found the facility in compliance with 17 of those standards," the inspection’s conclusion read. The report said that it recommends that DHS Enforcement and Removal Operations in Newark"continue to work with the facility to resolve the deficiencies that remain outstanding in accordance with contractual obligations.

" The attorney general’s office cited reports of media outlets and Democratic members of Congress as the basis for the lawsuit, claiming that worms were found in food, toilet paper wasn’t being provided, bad or lack of medical care was present, and a report of tuberculosis. State police officers arrest a person outside Delaney Hall detention center during a protest against detainee transfers and federal immigration policies in Newark, N.J. , on May 29, 2026.

The investigation found deficiency in food services for ice build-up in the freezers, admission and release deficiency for not fingerprinting detainees upon release, deficiency in holding room facilities for not properly recording checks on hold rooms and custodial information, deficiency in environmental health and safety for not properly labeling cleaning equipment on site and deficiency in suicide and self-harm prevention for not monitoring detainees for the proper amount of time.

"This is a frivolous lawsuit," the post read. "Just last week on May 28, four representatives of the New Jersey State Health Department arrived at approximately 11:00 AM. They entered the facility and inspected the foodservice department. The inspection of the kitchen was completed and they departed around 12:30 PM.

" Protestors gathered outside Gov. Mikie Sherrill's office at the State House in Trenton, N.J. , on June 1, 2026, demanding she take action and speak to the group about the Delaney Hall ICE facility.have faced mounting pressure from far-left and socialist groups over Sherrill’s deploying of state police during riots that took place outside of the facility.

, protested outside Sherrill’s Trenton office, demanding that the governor stop working with DHS and shut down the Delaney Hall facility, accusing Sherrill of spreading"MAGA propaganda" and criticizing her for working with DHS to secure the facility. Despite deploying state police who clashed with rioters last Friday night, Sherrill claimed on an X post Saturday morning that local law enforcement was there to protect the agitators from ICE agents.

FBI ARRESTS PROTESTER WHO THREATENED TO KILL ICE OFFICER'S FAMILY AT NJ DETENTION CENTER PROTEST, BLANCHE SAYS On Tuesday, Democratic Socialists of America,"Climate Revolution Action Network,""State of Liberation Jersey City" and other groups protested outside of Davenport’s office, saying that"Mikie and her AG" must"meet the demands of the detained Delaney Hall hunger strikers; and stop brutalizing protesters in the name of ‘public safety. ’" A number of nonprofit 501 organizations have been mobilizing rioters in front of Delaney Hall over the past week, including thenoted that agitators at the facility were"well supplied" and said one agitator flew to New Jersey from Portland just to participate in the unrest.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin called out New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill and other Democrats for the anti-ICE protests over Memorial Day weekend. , and during the demonstration in front of Davenport’s office, agitators called for the release of protestors detained during the riots.





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