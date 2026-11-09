Insomniac City Film Adaptation Casts Jonathan Bailey and David Thewlis

Jonathan Bailey and David Thewlis star in Insomniac City, a new film adaptation of Bill Hayes and Oliver Sacks' real-life romance based on the acclaimed 2017 memoir.

Jonathan Bailey, the Emmy-nominated actor, will star as Bill Hayes in the upcoming film adaptation of Insomniac City. The project explores a real-life romance that blossomed in New York City following a devastating personal loss. Bailey portrays Hayes, a writer and photographer who moved to New York to rebuild his life after tragedy struck. The story traces how he unexpectedly found love with Oliver Sacks, a celebrated neurologist and author.

Biographical Source Material and Casting

The screenplay is based on the 2017 memoir of the same name by Bill Hayes and Oliver Sacks. David Thewlis, known for his roles in Emma and About Time, will play Oliver Sacks. Sacks was a distinguished neurologist whose groundbreaking work made him one of the most distinctive voices in modern medicine. His literary contributions include the widely recognized books The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat and Awakenings. No additional cast members have been announced for the production at this time.

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Creative Team and Production Details

Sam Cooke is attached to direct the adaptation of the source material. Cooke will co-write the screenplay alongside Bill Hayes, ensuring the memoir is faithfully translated for the big screen. The film is being produced by Troy Lum and Andrew Mason of Brouhaha Entertainment. Jonathan Bailey, Mike Goodridge, and Gabrielle Tana are also serving as producers on the project.

Market Presence and Distribution Plans

Altitude has secured worldwide sales rights for Insomniac City. The studio is responsible for introducing the project to international buyers. This outreach includes a presentation at the American Film Market, a major industry event for film distributors. The film shares thematic similarities with the 1993 movie Sleepless in Seattle, which follows a widowed father who moves to Seattle with his son.

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Thematic Parallels and Emotional Core

While Sleepless in Seattle depicts a fictional romance that reaches a woman across the country, Insomniac City is rooted in the actual relationship between Hayes and Sacks. The narrative focuses primarily on these two central characters as they navigate grief and connection. The story highlights how two strangers were brought together through an unexpected romantic bond in New York City. The film aims to capture the unique dynamic between a photographer and a neurologist.

Future Release and Industry Context

Manoj Chekkilla is an entertainment writer at Evolve Media covering film, television, and video games. He has over four years of experience in the entertainment and gaming industries. His work focuses on breaking news, fan reactions, and industry trends. When not writing, Chekkilla enjoys watching movies, discovering new series, and playing games. This project marks another significant role for Bailey, who continues to expand his portfolio in dramatic storytelling.