Insomnia linked to rising cancer cases among young women

The research discovered that patients who had been diagnosed with insomnia were three times more likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer in the next five years, and had almost twice the risk of uterine cancer. The same women who struggled with their sleep were also 57 per cent more likely to be diagnosed with ovarian cancer. All three of the cancers are hormone-related. The researchers have concluded that insomnia could disrupt hormone levels, potentially leading to an increased risk of cancer.

Scientists have raised the alarm that insomnia might be linked to the rising cases of cancer among young women . The concerning research has found that women under-50 who suffer from the sleeping disorder are three times more likely to develop some type of cancer.

It comes as cancer cases among this demographic have steadily increased in recent years with scientists increasingly coming to the belief that insomnia - which affects one in three adults at some point in their lives - could be fuelling the rise. They believe that it plays a particular role in cases of hormone-related cancers in women. It is hoped that the research might eventually provide better lifestyle interventions for younger people





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Insomnia Cancer Young Women Hormone-Related Cancers Lifestyle Interventions

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