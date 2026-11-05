Insight Editions Launches Limited 12 Days of Star Trek Advent Calendar

Insight Editions releases the official 12 Days of Star Trek Advent Calendar for $150. This exclusive collection features 12 high-quality collectibles representing every Star Trek era from 1968 to present.

Insight Editions has officially released the 12 Days of Star Trek Advent Calendar, marking a significant addition to the holiday collectible market for science fiction enthusiasts. Priced at $150, this exclusive item is available through the publisher's direct channels with strictly limited quantities for the current season. The product is designed to cater to the extensive and dedicated fanbase of the Star Trek franchise, offering a premium unboxing experience.

Enterprise-D Shuttlecraft Design and Pricing

The physical structure of the 12 Days of Star Trek Advent Calendar mimics the exterior of an Enterprise-D shuttlecraft, creating an immediate visual connection to one of the most iconic vessels in the series. Unlike traditional holiday calendars that feature 24 compartments for daily reveals from December 1 through Christmas Eve, this specific set contains only 12 numbered sections. The reduction in compartment count correlates directly with the premium nature of the items contained within each slot.

Also read Walter Koenig, 'Star Trek' Star, Dies at 90

Exclusive High-Quality Star Trek Collectibles

Insight Editions, an independent publisher holding official licenses for major entertainment brands including Harry Potter, Disney, and DC Comics, has curated a selection of items described as high-quality and specially crafted. The contents include a Starship Enterprise bottle opener, a Klingon warship bookmark, a monstrous bottle stopper, solid metal Starfleet ice cubes, and a shot glass styled after a starship bar. Additional items consist of a spongey shuttle stress toy and a signed limited-edition print that is hand-signed specifically for this set.

Representation Across All Star Trek Eras

A defining feature of this release is its comprehensive coverage of the franchise history, ensuring relevance for fans of every era. The collectibles span from the original 1968 series through The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager, Discovery, and beyond. This extensive scope includes references to Star Trek: The Animated Series, Enterprise, Short Treks, Picard, Lower Decks, Prodigy, Strange New Worlds, and Starfleet Academy.

Advertisement

Video Game and Media Integrations Included

Beyond television and film references, the calendar acknowledges the broader media ecosystem surrounding the franchise. The included items reflect elements from key video game titles such as Star Trek Online, Star Trek: Resurgence, and Star Trek: Bridge Crew. This holistic approach ensures that the gift appeals to individuals who engage with the franchise through interactive digital media as well as traditional screen-based storytelling.

Availability and Purchase Instructions

Consumers wishing to acquire the 12 Days of Star Trek Advent Calendar must purchase directly from Insight Editions due to its exclusive distribution status. The limited quantity of stock means that early acquisition is necessary for potential buyers. Shoppers who prefer to avoid spoilers regarding the specific arrangement of items can refer to the publisher's image gallery, which is positioned at the end of the source material to preserve the surprise element of the unboxing experience.