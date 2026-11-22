Professionals from fields including graphic design, medicine, library science, customer service, and education share candid insights into workplace realities, such as managing difficult clients, the necessity of Googling for specialized knowledge, discreetly discarding outdated books, using vague language in reports, and navigating office dynamics.

, "What is a silent rule in your profession that outsiders have no idea about?

" We thought we'd share some of the top responses1. “As a graphic designer, if you have a boss or client who is needlessly or unreasonably critical, chances are they just feel like they have to say something. In that case, add something small that is obviously wrong or bad – they’ll see it and, having called it out, will feel like they’ve done their job, and you can continue with your work. ”2.

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“Doctors will Google stuff. Computer programmers will Google stuff. IT professionals will Google stuff. It doesn’t mean they’re bad at what they do; it means their fields of specialism are hugely complex, and their expertise allows them to find, interpret and use the data they need properly.

”3.

“I'm a librarian. We have to weed books because sometimes they're outdated, damaged or no one has checked them out in 30 years. There isn't always a home for these books. Who wants a medical textbook from 1979?

No one! But people cannot handle the sight of a dumpster full of books, and they think those 200 James Patterson paperbacks surely have someone out there who's desperate to read them. So we have to stealthily dispose of them. ” 4.

“In customer service, 'I'll see what I can do' sometimes means 'I'm going to stand in the back for two minutes so you feel like I tried. ’”5.

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“‘We aren't allowed to write the truth in our comments. Everything is coded in things like 'Student sometimes participates in class' .

'Student is emerging in _________' , etc.” "In cross-department meetings later in the day, sit next to people from your own team and as far away from others as you can. Had an intern who gagged a lot whilst cleaning the cat houses and kept talking about how awful it was. She got put on cat house duty for 10 days straight until she could get over it or quit. Never stop at a grocery shop or restaurant on your way home from work after a cleaning-heavy day .

”7.

“When a museum no longer wants an item in its collection, it's deaccessioned. It's often better to destroy the item afterwards because other routes have negative consequences.

" "Putting the item up for sale is not a good option because museums aren't going to deaccession a valuable item, so it won't bring in much money to sell it. And it looks bad for a museum to be selling items from the collection, which could hurt its PR and scare away potential item donors. Giving the items back to the original donor is hard to do because they're either dead or don't want them.

You can't give them to random people because of the same perception issues that selling them has. So, if you can't return it, give it away or sell it without creating a negative perception. The best practice, if it's no longer worth keeping in the collection , is to simply destroy it and throw it away.

Edit: To all the posts assuming I'm referring to art museums and how the AAMD doesn't allow this. I'm not referring to art or art museums and did not say art once in my post. My post is more relavent to local historical societies and history museums. ”8.

“People working in trauma services will make jokes about situations when clients aren't around. They're hearing about everyone's darkest day constantly, so the jokes are a way of not developing trauma from the job. Mean-spirited jokes are generally not accepted, though. ”9.

“We drop or break important fossils all the time. Handle enough fragile things and something important will eventually break. We just superglue fossils back together. Everyone does it.

No big deal. There are even special brands of superglue made specifically for paleontologists for this exact reason. ”11.

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"In IT support, the first thing we check is always whether it's plugged in and turned on — and if that was the fix, the ticket will say 'reseated the power connection' so nobody has to feel silly about it. " 13. “Editor here. We don't care if you can't spell or don't know where commas go.

We certainly aren't mocking you.

" "Also, most of us are freelancers, so we have no one to mock you to or with anyway. At worst, we might pull a pained face to ourselves or titter at an amusing typo.

"I work primarily with helicopters, and a helicopter wants to crash. Successful helicopter flights mean many, many systems and variables are balanced correctly and working properly. This is why they require so much more maintenance per flight hour than planes.

"15. “When you ask a restaurant manager to adjust the thermostat, we just fiddle with it for a second and bullshit you. " "You have no idea how much energy and time it takes to raise the temperature of a restaurant by just one degree. ” 16.

"Hotels, and oh boy y'all ain’t gonna like it. I’ve worked at some mid and low level hotels, and they are mostly surface cleaning. Housekeepers generally have 24-28 mins to clean a room. Those top decorative sheets some hotels still use are never washed.

Some hotels only wash comforters once a week unless visibly dirty. Mattresses themselves are almost never cleaned.

"You're getting dirty water on a dirty rag, both of which have been through nine cinemas already and were once in a room with an open bottle of bleach/cleaner. Those rags are used for everything: tray tables, seats, railings and more, and they're only changed twice a shift or when they're BLACK from dirt.

The only time I EVER saw a deep clean was when COVID shut it all down, but we were promised one more full shift. So, the first shift cleaned half the cinemas, got told we could go home early if we wanted because the second eight-hour shift 'needed something to do tomorrow', and then got told we'd only get paid for the time 'we were actually there', aka about three hours!

”After you've known them for a while, it's 'last name'. I worked for one guy for three years. We were friends and hung out outside of work. Someone introduced themselves to me as 'Jerry's daughter', and I replied, 'Jerry who? '”