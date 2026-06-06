Insiders Claim Taylor Swift’s ‘Huge Circle’ of Friends Has Shrunk Because of Fiancé Travis Kelce

But it's not for the reason you think!

are two peas in a pod, and it’s seemingly made their inner circles even smaller. that the reason Swift isn’t a social butterfly anymore is simple because of Kelce; but not in a bad way!

“It sounds like a love song, but they genuinely love being alone together. They have plenty of friends, but most of the time they’d rather just spend time with each other,” an insider said to the outlet.

“Taylor used to have a huge circle around her. Now her world is much smaller, and Travis is at the center of it. ” They added, “They’re simply happiest together. Given the choice, they’d pick a quiet dinner for two over a celebrity-packed party almost every time.

They alreadyTaylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Latest Wedding Update Shows ‘It’s Happening’ — It’s ‘Military-Level Precise’have been dating since July 2023, but didn’t make their romance known until months later, when Swift arrived at one of his games. news on Aug. 26 2025.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨” Swift captioned a post, revealing several pictures from the intimate moment surrounded by flowers in their backyard garden. Plus Icon





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