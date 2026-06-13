Insiders Claim Kendall Jenner Is Worried About ‘Her Mom Ruining’ Her Romance With Jacob Elordi

are getting more and more serious, and it also seems Jenner wants her beau to have nothing to do with the reality show side of her life (despite her mom“The problem is, if Kris wants to make it a p

are getting more and more serious, and it also seems Jenner wants her beau to have nothing to do with the reality show side of her life (despite her mom“The problem is, if Kris wants to make it a plot line, she can just mention it herself and gossip to one of the sisters about it, so Kendall doesn’t actually have a lot of control,” the source claimed to the outlet, adding that she’s allegedly threatening to walk from the reality show.

Kendall is “very into Jacob and doesn’t want her mom ruining it. ”at The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating “Costume Art” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York, New York. Their romance started when DeuxMoi revealed that Jenner and Elordi were “all over each other” at Coachella.

Deux Moi shared the update to Instagram with the caption reading, “DEUXMOI EXCLUSIVE…Several sources tell Deuxmoiwere enjoying each other’s company last night at the Bieber after party, making out and ‘all over each other’ 📸@backgrid_usa 🎥. ”Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Boldly Goes Topless for Beachy Getaway That Shows She’s Living Life on Her Terms





SheKnows / 🏆 558. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kylie Jenner Launches Summer 2026 Khy Collection with New York City Campaign Amid Strategic Vacation ImageryKylie Jenner has unveiled her highly anticipated summer 2026 'Dear Summer, Love KHY' collection through a campaign photographed in a New York City loft, capturing the raw intimacy of the season. The launch, which debuted on Thursday, showcases a range of silk, cotton, and printed pieces designed for effortless summer wear, complemented by a silk capsule featuring hand-drawn florals and the brand's signature Leo leopard print. This campaign follows a simulated vacation in Turks and Caicos with friends, where Jenner promoted the new Lip Butter flavors for Kylie Cosmetics, portraying a carefree party image that sources indicate is a calculated marketing strategy to appeal to Generation Z, contrasting with her actual routine as a disciplined CEO and mother.

Read more »

MAGA-Curious CBS Boss Humiliated in ‘60 Minutes’ Rehiring BidCBS News insiders are desperately trying to reverse unpopular decisions made by Bari Weiss.

Read more »

Insiders Predict Different Direction For Mavericks Coaching SearchWith about a week and a half before the 2026 NBA Draft, the Dallas Mavericks still do not have a head coach. They dismissed Jason Kidd a few weeks ago, as Masai

Read more »

Insiders Claim Meg Ryan Has ‘Unfinished Business’ With This Ex: ‘She’d Love to Re-Visit'Any guesses who is still on Meg Ryan's mind?

Read more »