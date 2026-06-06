Insiders Allege When Donald Trump Jr. Will Become a Dad Again With New Wife Bettina Anderson

Could he have a sixth child soon?

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 15: Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson attend amfAR Palm Beach Gala on March 15, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida.

are currently enjoying their honeymoon phase after their surprise wedding, and many have wondered if parenthood is on the way again for Donald Jr. However, insiders claimed that there is a timeline for another baby, but not quite yet.

“They’re still enjoying the honeymoon phase of the marriage and aren’t sure exactly when that time will come,” the insider said to the outlet,. “But they definitely plan on having kids at some point and growing their family together. ” Donald Trump Jr and Bettina Anderson at Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl Party at The Sugar Mill on February 08, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.and his ex-wife Vanessa Trump were married from 2005 to 2018, and welcomed five kids together.

They welcomed kids named, born in May 2007; Donald John III, born in Feb 2009; Tristan Milos, born in Oct 2011; Spencer Frederick, born in Oct 2012; and Chloe Sophia, born in June 2014.got together in Aug 2024 and engaged a year later. They married in May 2026 in Palm Beach before saying “I do” again in Little Pipe Cay with a small wedding of 40 people that included Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump, and their spouses. Plus Icon





SheKnows / 🏆 558. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Xbox Insiders Get Controller Recognition and Custom UI Colors in New UpdateMicrosoft announces new Xbox features for Insiders: controller-specific visuals, customizable UI colors with hex codes, and service status alerts. Available now for Alpha Skip-Ahead testers, with wider rollout soon.

Read more »

Dispute Over Montauk's Este Restaurant: Locals Allege Bait-and-Switch as Developer Denies Nightclub PlansA community petition with over 500 signatures challenges the approved 39-seat Este restaurant in Montauk, NY, claiming developers misrepresented plans for a casual restaurant that locals fear will become a large nightclub. Developer Marley Dominguez denies the allegations, stating the project will be a members' club and restaurant, not a rager, and accuses a competitor of leaking misleading investor documents. The East Hampton Planning Board is reviewing modifications to bind the operation to restaurant use, while Dominguez has voluntarily reduced square footage to address concerns.

Read more »

Insiders Secretly Turn on MAGA-Curious CBS Boss Over ’60 Minutes’ MayhemAs Bari Weiss torches a television institution, Paramount executives are quietly fuming, and some want her gone.

Read more »

Insiders Spill on Trump’s Weird Clock Obsession“It’s a big priority for him,” a White House official said.

Read more »