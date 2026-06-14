Insider Shuts Down 'Ridiculous' Suns, Ja Morant Trade Rumor

It's not happening, Phoenix Suns fans.

Dec 12, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant smiles at the Utah Jazz bench after forcing a turnover in the second half at FedExForum.

Mandatory Credit: Matthew Smith-Imagn Images | Matthew Smith-Imagn Images PHOENIX — Ja Morant to Phoenix trade rumors have filled the offseason, though one Suns insider is slamming the door.

"Ridiculous. Take the Suns off the list. Not happening.

" "The Memphis Grizzlies are widely expected to trade two-time NBA All-Star and former 2019-20 Rookie of the Year Ja Morant this offseason. However, the Phoenix Suns, a rumored suitor for the star guard, do not hold interest in pursuing a trade for Morant, multiple league sources close to the matter told ClutchPoints.

" Morant's trade value is at an all-time low, which some Suns fans suggest could be worth a swing at the plate. However, Phoenix has a few reasons to avoid Morant at this point in time. There's hope Jalen Green can find his health and continue building on the flashes he displayed next to Devin Booker last season.

Phoenix also probably won't be willing to take on cap hits of $42 and $44.8 million in salary the next two years - especially with Morant's noticable decline. The Suns don't have many avenues to improve this offseason, and if they'll take a big swing at the plate, Morant feels like the least likely. Teams can officially begin trading as of today, so it will be interesting to see where Morant ultimately ends up.

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!





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