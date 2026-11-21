Will the Phoenix Suns actually trade Jalen Green?

Nov 20, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green goers for a layup against the Utah Jazz during the first half at Delta Center.

Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectAnd it looks like, for the moment, he's not going anywhere. The Phoenix Suns have long been connected in trade discussions involving Green — mostly with the New Orleans Pelicans for Dejounte Murray — as the 2026-27 regular season truly begins to take shape. Yet that momentum has stopped as the Suns' momentum on the court has caught fire.

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Phoenix eclipsed the .500 mark for the first time all season after last night's win over the Utah Jazz, officially having won their last seven-of-nine games. Winning on the court will put a full-stop to any trade rumor, Green's included.

Yet before action even began in Salt Lake City, The Athletic's Sam Amico doused some cold hard truth on one of the league's hottest trade rumors between Phoenix and New Orleans: "As it stands, though, team sources on both sides, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly, say nothing even remotely close to a deal is happening. Those team sources say there was a brief recent discussion between the two teams — five minutes in all — but zero traction in the talks.

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"Green, who just landed in Phoenix two summers ago via trade from the Houston Rockets, hasn't exactly fit like a puzzle piece next to Devin Booker during his time in the desert. With Booker being a franchise all-time great, Green's the obvious chess piece that is likely to be moved. That's if something happens. Like Amico suggests, there's a level of patience the Suns want to hold before the Feb. 11 trade deadline.

"Rival executives and scouts have openly wondered when, or if, Phoenix might consider trading Green to bolster its backcourt. The Suns’ recent uptick inevitably removes some pressure on this front, but this group went 45-37 last season and earned an unexpected playoff berth ," Amico said.

"The internal hope — especially after doing the much-debated Miles Bridges trade with Charlotte in late June — was that they would improve from there. And figuring out where Green fits — or if he fits — is an important part of their plan.

" The Suns are 8-7. There's plenty of season left — though the window of cost opportunity and potential return on Green in a trade will only be open for so long. That's a puzzle Phoenix's front office is going to have to figure out. Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI.

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Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!