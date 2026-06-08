Inside Zegna’s Runway Show Afterparty at Bar Marmont With Surprise Performance by The Sparks

Rami Malek, Stellan Skarsgard, Paul Dano, Roman Coppola, Gael García Bernal, Kevin Love, Ludwig Goransson and others turned up at the event where no personal photography was allowed.

Rami Malek and Gael Garcia Bernal attend a Zegna party at Bar Marmont in West Hollywood, Calif. on June 5, 2026.brought the party to West Hollywood’s Bar Marmont for a post-show celebration lit up by a surprise performance by the Sparks.

, Roman Coppola, Gael García Bernal, Kevin Love, Ludwig Goransson and others turned up on Zegna’s curated scene, which was designed to “blur the line between fashion show, cinema and cultural gathering. ” To accomplish this, Zegna recruited Ron and Russell Mael and their Sparks band — on a night off from their international tour — to perform a rousing set that got the crowd dancing.

Zegna Transforms Malibu Pier Into a Fashion Oasis With Rami Malek, Mahershala Ali and Paul DanoThe scenes played were not accidental as many of the moments informed the creative choices of Zegna artistic director Alessandro Sartori as he designed the collection, which the brand said was “shaped by the spirit of summer and Zegna’s continued dialogue between Italian craftsmanship and the world around us. ” (See photos of the runway presentation Speaking of dialogue, Zegna wanted to place an emphasis on intimacy and staying in the moment so personal photography was not permitted inside the party, a rarity for a Los Angeles gathering.

Luckily for us, a professional photographer was allowed to capture what it looked like inside and those images are below. Tonys Snubs: ‘Lost Boys’ Actor Ali Louis Bourzgui Scores Surprise Win Over André De Shields as ‘Rocky Horror,’ ‘Two Strangers,’ ‘Titaníque’ Shut OutThe Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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