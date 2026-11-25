WNBA star Cameron Brink married Ben Felter on Nov. 14 at Stanford's Memorial Church, with a reception at the Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay, attended by Steph and Ayesha Curry.

WNBA star Cameron Brink married Ben Felter on Nov. 14 in a ceremony at Stanford University's Memorial Church, followed by a reception at the Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay.

The couple, who met as Stanford students during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, exchanged vows at their alma mater in Northern California. Guests included Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha Curry, who posed for photos with the newlyweds at the reception. Brink, a forward for the Los Angeles Sparks, wore a long white gown for the ceremony, while Felter donned a tuxedo with a white jacket and black pants.

Also read Steelers' Cameron Heyward Adds Fuel to Joe Burrow's 2026 MVP Case With High Praise

Stanford Couple Met During Pandemic Mingle

She later changed into a different white dress for the reception. The bride told Vogue she felt overwhelmed by the support from loved ones and felt the deepest sense of gratitude and belonging looking into Ben's eyes. Felter said the night was filled with so much joy, belly laughs, and dorky dance moves. The couple's love story began at Stanford in fall 2020, when they were among the few students allowed on campus as athletes.

Brink said the only people she socialized with were her basketball teammates, until upperclassmen had the team fill out an athlete mingle survey. She begrudgingly filled out the form, was matched with Felter, and later received an email with the subject attempting to mingle. In the message, Felter wrote: I wanted to chat you up but thought DMs were a bit creepy, so here's my number.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brink, who goes by Cam, said she jumped up and down in her room, elated that he was gentlemanly enough to reach out with his number. From there, they had three dates where Felter showed her his hometown of Palo Alto, and he asked her to be his girlfriend five days before they won a national championship. She called him her forever good luck charm.

Paris Proposal Surprise Overlooks Eiffel Tower

She added that her friends and teammates Lexie and Lacie Hull were the ones who paired them together, and she is forever grateful for their vision. On September 30, 2024, Brink was in Paris for fashion week when Felter proposed. He said he snuck over from California to surprise her with the ring.

She thought she was going to an important after-party, but it was just him waiting on the terrace of the Shangri-La Hotel overlooking the Eiffel Tower, which was shining with pink lights that night. Brink was so stunned by the view that she did not realize there was no party. Felter said he would never forget the expression of pure surprise on her face when it sank in that it was him standing in front of her.

He told her that it is his purpose to make her happy before getting on one knee and asking her to marry him. She fell to the ground crying and luckily said yes. The couple always knew they wanted to tie the knot at Stanford's Memorial Church. Brink said walking past the ornate mosaics on her way to class was always the best part of her day.

At first, the bride was nervous they would have to be on a waiting list for up to four years, but the university gives alumni a shorter waiting period. They set the date for November 14, 2026, with the reception at the Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay, just 30 minutes away.

Brink said other than working with the church's clergy, daydreaming with her mom, and scrolling with Felter on Pinterest for inspiration, they were lucky to have family and a wedding planner carry most of the load. She said she always knew it would be beautiful because she has the best circle of humans imaginable who helped the vision come to life.

Designer Danielle Frankel Created Custom Bridal Looks

Brink worked with designer Danielle Frankel on her bridal looks, calling her the North Star for what both she and Felter wore. She said when Frankel agreed to help her find her dream wedding dress, she never knew it would end with two custom looks from the designer she had been bookmarking since her sophomore year of college. Brink first tried on styles at Frankel's Los Angeles salon and found two silhouettes she loved. Frankel helped collaborate on customizations.

Brink said they perfectly mixed what she envisioned with Frankel's additions, creating a gown that felt timeless yet extravagant. For the ceremony, Brink wore a silk wool deep-V column dress with crinkle organza godets that helped form a full, bubble skirt. Later at the reception, she changed into a column gown crafted with an exaggerated neckline and textural crinkle organza strips. Frankel also helped dress the groom with a custom single-breasted tuxedo jacket and bow tie.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brink said the silk lapels were the same fabric as her dress and paired together perfectly. The bow tie is now part of a new menswear offering by the designer. Felter also wore a watch that Brink gifted him from a friend's first bridal collection. Brink said she knew right away she had to wear the silk long dress with pearl details for her rehearsal dinner.

She adores pearls and wanted jewelry that played off the pearl details on the back of the Di Petsa gown. She eventually settled on jewelry that was added to her hair for the night. The bride also found another Di Petsa look with draped tulle and lace to wear at the after-party. She said the discreet pearl at the belly button was so special.

They paired it with one of her favorite shoe designers' lace heels, but she kicked off the shoes at the end of the night and ended up in a pair of sneakers. Her makeup artist made a trip from New York for the celebration. Brink said the day would not have felt complete without her, as she has done her makeup for all the biggest events in her life: the WNBA draft, the engagement, and now the wedding.

Custom dresses in deep blue were made for the bridesmaids, and groomsmen wore classic tuxedos. For the entire group of children, a bespoke wardrobe was created. Brink explained the girls' looks had hand embroidery, hand-cut and hand-appliqued floral motifs, crystals, beading, and 3D flowers, while the boys had custom velvet tuxedo jackets and wool trousers.

She said it was incredible to see all the kids in their looks, and they also had tiny custom New Balance sneakers at the end of the night. After a morning getting ready with their closest circles and taking portraits along the California coastline, the couple reunited at their alma mater to exchange vows.

Emotional Vows Exchange at Memorial Church

Felter remembered the light shining through the stained-glass windows so brightly that all he could see was Cameron's beautiful silhouette as she walked down the aisle with her parents, Greg and Michelle. He tried to hold back tears. Brink admitted she tripped right before walking down the aisle, and thankfully her mom came to the rescue, but all her nerves washed away once Felter lifted her.

Brink was selected by the Los Angeles Sparks with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. The couple has been dating since 2020, when they were students at Stanford. Their wedding photos show Brink in her white gown and Felter in his tuxedo, and at one point during the bash they posed with the Currys. The newlyweds shared their joy with Vogue, describing a night full of love, laughter, and gratitude.