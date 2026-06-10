Inside the Tradwife Bootcamp: Turning Point USA's Women's Summit

A firsthand account of the challenges and aspirations of young conservative women seeking traditional wife roles.

Becoming a tradwife is tougher than it looks. Having spent three days at Turning Point USA's Women's Leadership Summit, I have seen the light about what Christian conservative women face finding a husband and carrying and raising as many babies as possible - all while dressing the part, being judged and even cancelled by feminist friends and family, and holding their tongues in the process.

Why sign up for such heartburn, I asked many of the young women in attendance. Because it is my calling, said Caylee Kattner, 17, from Loving, Texas, who came with her grandmother, Katrina Fullingim, 68, herself a proud tradwife. I know it will be hard, really hard. I will just have to faith it until I make it.

TPUSA's annual conference - the largest young conservative women's event in the country - was less the political powwow I expected than a bootcamp for young women seeking lives as traditional wives, stay-at-home moms and homemakers. The vibe at this year's event in San Antonio, which was hosted by Charlie Kirk's widow Erika Kirk and drew in roughly 2,000, largely replicated that of a beauty pageant and sorority sleepover.

Participants were urged to consult a Pinterest look-book before arriving to ensure they had an appropriate supply of demure business casual attire. But sequined heels turned out to be the footwear of choice, while diamond-encrusted crosses hung on the spray-tanned necks of scores of sundressed attendees. Some in the crowd seemed just as transfixed by the look of tradwifery as by the practice of it.

I love seeing what everyone is wearing, said MacKenzie Mceldowney, 17 from Arizona, for whom the summit was her fourth TPUSA event. College co-eds on my hotel floor stayed up late in their jammies playing Who would you rather marry? - the Christian conservative version of the game Who would you rather sleep with?

It is not easy, they lamented, finding young men - let alone tall ones, cute ones - who are willing to court biblically, meaning no sex before marriage, or who want large families. Those same young women woke up early each morning to curl their hair and do each other's makeup, MAGA-style, while discussing how much their parents pay for their Ozempic prescriptions and how to live up to Proverbs 31, the Old Testament guidebook for wives of noble character.

It is tempting to just throw on sweats, especially because it is the last day, one, dressed in a pink and metallic gold pantsuit, told me on Sunday. It cost her six months of babysitting money to have it hand-sewn by a woman who makes beauty pageant gowns near Dallas. But maybe my someday husband's mom or sister is down there scouting for a wife for him. I need to look my best to meet that moment.

Despite the glitz and glamour, the event was by many accounts a more somber affair than previous years - especially as attendees continued to mourn Kirk's absence in the wake of his assassination last September. And those hoping to rub shoulders with Erika Kirk, the 37-year-old tradwidow heroine of the group, were only left disappointed. Wearing a matching, silver-gray silk turtleneck and slacks, Erika opted for a noticeably low profile during the multi-day event.

Without her signature tear-dabbing or the pyrotechnics that marked her appearance at her late-husband's memorial service, the mother-of-two spoke for just 17 minutes at the beginning of the summit on Friday before disappearing for all of the VIP meet-and-greets or public events that followed. The brevity of her appearance was widely assumed to stem from security concerns, as well as her desire to be at home with her two fatherless young children.

Her speech, which was briefly interrupted by a heckler who shouted Erika Kirk protects pedophiles, largely stuck to the organization's overall messaging. The new TPUSA leader told the crowd that Christian faith, family, marriage and motherhood should take precedence over modern feminist ideals. At its core, feminism is a worldview that treats many of the things that make women uniquely women as obstacles.

For these young women, the path to tradwife is fraught with potential pitfalls: they must navigate societal judgment, family disapproval, and the challenge of finding a suitable partner who shares their values. But they remain undeterred, believing their calling is worth the struggle. The summit provided not just guidance on attire and courtship, but also a sense of community and validation.

Speakers urged them to embrace their roles as future homemakers, and to reject the secular culture that denigrates traditional marriage. As the event concluded, many left with renewed resolve, armed with style tips, biblical advice, and a network of like-minded women. Whether they will succeed in their quest remains uncertain, but their determination was palpable. The tradwife movement, as showcased at this summit, is a complex blend of faith, fashion, and fierce independence within a framework of submission.

It is a lifestyle that demands much, but these women believe it offers the ultimate fulfillment





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