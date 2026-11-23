From frozen turkeys to memorable phone calls, the experts behind Butterball's Turkey Talk-Line share how the Thanksgiving hotline has evolved over 45 seasons.

FOX News goes behind the scenes at the Illinois call center where culinary experts have spent 45 seasons helping Americans navigate Thanksgiving cooking emergencies.bring plenty of questions, especially when a frozen turkey, a crowded kitchen and hungry guests are involved.

But for 45 seasons, Americans have had somewhere to turn when holiday cooking doesn't go according to plan. Inside Butterball's Turkey Talk-Line in suburban Chicago, dozens of culinary professionals spend the holiday season helping home cooks with everything from thawing their turkeys to figuring out whether dinner is ready to serve. The operation began in 1981 with just six female home economists answering calls by telephone, using a Rolodex to help guide their conversations.

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"When the talk line started, it was just a mere six all-female home economists," said Nicole Johnson, director of the Turkey Talk-Line. "They were manning all of the phone calls, kind of old school Rolodex. " An archival photograph shows six women from Butterball's original Turkey Talk-Line team, which began answering Thanksgiving cooking questions in 1981. Today, the team has grown to more than 50 chefs, dietitians and food scientists who answer thousands of questions each holiday season.

While the telephone remains part of the operation, home cooks can now reach experts through text messages, email, online chat and social media. The questions have evolved, too. Johnson said callers aren't always standing in front of an oven. Some reach out while shopping for Thanksgiving groceries, with the sound of shopping carts in the background as experts help them decide what to buy.

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Others need advice about side dishes, ham or which meat thermometer to use. Home cooks can even send photos when they're having trouble explaining a problem. A roasted turkey and Thanksgiving side dishes are displayed inside Butterball's Turkey Talk-Line facility in Naperville, Illinois. Preparing to answer such a wide range of questions takes practice.

Each October, the team goes through training known as Butterball University, testing cooking techniques and reviewing common holiday challenges. That includes some less conventional methods, such as cooking an entire turkey in the microwave. The experts also experiment with recipes in a test kitchen, including ways to use Thanksgiving leftovers. The annual preparation comes as more Americans say they plan to cook their own holiday centerpiece.

New research from FMI – The Food Industry Association found 59% of shoppers planning to serve turkey expect to prepare it from scratch this year, up from 43% in 2025.? Experts recommend allowing about 24 hours in the refrigerator for every four pounds, meaning a 20-pound turkey needs roughly five days to thaw. For cooks running short on time, cold-water thawing takes approximately 30 minutes per pound, with the water changed every half hour.

The turkey should be cooked immediately afterward. Bill Nolan, a retired chef and culinary educator, has spent 10 seasons helping home cooks through Butterball's Turkey Talk-Line.

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"We're turkey counselors, we're turkey detectives," said Bill Nolan, a retired chef and culinary educator who has worked on the Talk-Line for 10 seasons. Nolan said callers sometimes reach out in a panic, leaving experts to piece together what went wrong before they can offer a solution. And after a decade of conversations, some have stayed with him for reasons that have little to do with cooking.

A prepared Thanksgiving turkey is displayed in the test kitchen at Butterball's Turkey Talk-Line facility in Naperville, Illinois.

"A gentleman called up, he had lost his wife, and he wanted to cook dinner for his family and his grandkids, and he'd never done it," Nolan recalled. "And I took the time to walk him through the process. "The Talk-Line continues operating through Dec. 24, with experts available at 1-800-BUTTERBALL or by text at 844-877-3456.