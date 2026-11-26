PITTSBURGH -- Aaron Rodgers didn't hold back on 'The Pat McAfee Show'. He didn't hide any of the stories he once felt he was covering up about his head coach. A

September 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy looks on during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connecton "The Pat McAfee Show". He didn't hide any of the stories he once felt he was covering up about his head coach. And as it was happening, the Pittsburgh Steelers were walking off the practice field, with Mike McCarthy making his way to the second floor of UPMC Rooney Sports Complex to prepare for the Denver Broncos, with Mason Rudolph as his starting quarterback.

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To set the scene, reporters are required to wait in the lobby of the practice facility as the team comes off the practice field. This allows players to settle before the media rushes in for interviews. It also allows the coaching staff to make their way to their offices after talking post-practice. Usually, the McAfee Show is on the television in the lobby of the facility every weekday at noon until it ends.