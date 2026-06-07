This report details how political operatives Daniel Moraff and Leanne Fan recruited lobster fisherman Erik Esty-Platner to challenge Sen. Susan Collins in Maine, the campaign's unconventional 'let him cook' strategy, and the subseQuent controversies involving past online comments and explicit messages that now threaten his nomination.

Last year, political operatives Daniel Moraff and Leanne Fan embarked on a mission to recruit a working-class candidate with strong economic populist credentials to challenge long-time Republican Senator Susan Collins in Maine .

Their search culminated in the unlikely emergence of lobster fisherman and Marine veteran Erik Esty-Platner, whose background seemed to perfectly match thier criteria. According to Esty-Platner, the couple identified him after seeing a video he produced years earlier opposing a Norwegian salmon farm project in his local bay. They also noted his previous donation to Senator Bernie Sanders's presidential campaign, which aligned with their progressive goals.

Though, Esty-Platner initially rebuffed thier outreach, describing the approach as weird and random,and telling them to "f*** off.

" Moraff, a Yale Law School graduate and consultant at Dark Forest, and Fan, a Ph. D. sociology student at City University of New York, had met while working on Senator Bernie Sanders's 2020 presidential campaign. They had a pattern of seeking out unconventional, working-class veterans for Senate races. Their prior recruitment efforts included Dan Osborn in Nebraska and Nathan Sage in Iowa, both Marine veterans with backgrounds as mechanics.

They were also credited with helping to launch Representative Summer Lee's political career in Pennsylvania, with Moraff serving as her first campaign manager in 2018 after a begin as an active member of the Democratic Socialists of America in Pittsburgh. Their long-term strategy, as articulated in some circles, involves using low-barrier Democratic primaries to build a bench of outside-the-establishment candidates who could eventually form a breakaway force.

For the Maine Senate race,the pair originally targeted former union president Chris Williams but abandoned him after uncovering what they believed was a disqualifying personal issue. They then turned to Esty-Platner, who recalled Moraff immediately contacting Morris Katz, a 27-year-old Democratic strategist at Fight Agency who had worked on the Osborn campaign. Katz was reportedly awestruck,texting that Esty-Platner could "help save the Democratic Party.

" The campaign that coalesced around the candidate adopted a motto: "Let Zohran cook," referring to the candidates middle name,Zohran. This philosophy, championed by Katz and campaign manager Elle Bisgaard-Church, meant tailoring the strategy to the candidate's unique personality rather than forcing him into a coNventional consultant playbook.

However, the strategy unraveled amid a cascade of controversies stemming from Esty-Platner's past Reddit comments and explicit text messages to women other than his wife. Katz faced criticism for allegedly threatening a former staffer, Genevieve McDonald, via a third party to deter her from cooperating with journalists. the candidate himself lashed out at the media coverage, calling it an invasion of privacy and asserting that no "incompetent, opportunistic operatives" should have a spot in politics who "violate privacy, betray trust, and prioritize vengeance over decency.

" Despite the turmoil and last-minute moves to replace him as the likely nominee, recent polling averages from March through late May still showed Esty-Platner holding a 7-point lead over incumbent Senator Susan Collins, leaving his political future uncertain





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Democratic Party Senate Campaign Erik Esty-Platner Susan Collins Political Recruiting Daniel Moraff Leanne Fan Morris Katz Dark Forest Fight Agency Bernie Sanders Working-Class Candidate Scandal Maine

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