The competition for control is still in its early stages: NASA is meeting with interested parties and deciding what exactly it will ask of potential contractors.

In late October, representatives from more than two dozen companies and universities met with NASA officials on the campus of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in La Cañada Flintridge to discuss the possibility of taking control of the famed space science center — which up until now has been managed solely by the California Institute of Technology.

Alongside Caltech were academic heavy hitters including the University of California, Texas A&M and USC. The group also included companies that run massive labs for the Department of Energy and a cadre of NASA subcontractors deeply familiar with JPL’s inner workings.to retrieve dust and rock samples from the surface of Mars.

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Elimination of the program, which was plagued by delays and billions in cost overruns, triggered Despite this, NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman insisted the decision to put control of JPL out to bid was not a direct response to concerns over Caltech’s management.