Inside the Property Portfolios of the World’s Biggest Soccer Stars

From sprawling estates in Madrid to waterfront compounds in Miami, these global football icons own some of the world’s most impressive properties.

Ariana Grande’s ‘Wicked’ Penthouse in London Can Be Yours for $22.8 Million The world’s most popular sport is also one of its most lucrative, with elite players earning staggering sums through club contracts, sponsorships, and endorsement deals.

Stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have built fortunes that extend far beyond the pitch, transforming themselves into global brands worth hundreds of millions. Unlike many American athletes, who often put down permanent roots in places like Los Angeles or South Florida, top footballers tend to accumulate homes throughout their careers. As they move between Europe’s biggest clubs—and increasingly to the Middle East—their real estate portfolios often grow alongside their reputations.

The result is a lineup of lavish properties spanning Madrid, Barcelona, Dubai, Paris, and beyond. Now, with the highly anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup just around the corner, attention is once again turning to the sports biggest stars. Before they take the field, we’re taking a look inside the extraordinary homes they’ve amassed around the globe. $90 million worth of real estate tied to nearly every stage of his career, from Madrid and Turin to Riyadh and Lisbon.

His current centerpiece is a massive retirement mansion in Quinta da Marinha near Cascais, Portugal, which he began building in 2022. The estate is reportedly worth between 22 million pounds and 30 million pounds and will include a glass-bottom swimming pool, spa, cinema, tennis court, and a 30-car garage built around his supercar collection. Ronaldo also owns a place in Lisbon.

After purchasing an apartment in 2015 for about $2 million, he upgraded to a record-setting penthouse in 2018 for roughly $7 million. Sometime around 2010, during his Real Madrid years, he snapped up an 8,600-square-foot mansion in the Spanish capital city’s ultra-exclusive La Finca enclave, a celebrity-heavy neighborhood that has also attracted players like Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham.

In 2015, Ronaldo spent another $8 million transforming a former nightclub into a seven-story waterfront family compound in his hometown of Funchal, the largest city of the Portuguese island of Madeira. And, since moving to Saudi Arabia in 2022, he has unsurprisingly extended his residential holdings into the Middle East with a waterfront mansion on Dubai’s Jumeirah Bay Island, reportedly completed in 2024, and tops $300 million and stretches from Argentina to South Florida, Spain, and France.

His longest-running home base remains his compound in Castelldefels outside Barcelona, which he bought in 2009 for around $2 million shortly after winning his first Ballon d’Or with FC Barcelona. Over time, he purchased neighboring homes to create more privacy and expanded the estate with a football pitch, spa, gym, and jersey room.

In 2021, Inter Miami star and reigning World Cup champion bought a $7.3 million full-floor condo in Sunny Isles Beach’s Regalia tower and reportedly purchased additional units at the nearby Trump Royale. He dramatically expanded his Miami footprint after joining MLS in 2023, ahead of the 2026 World Cup, when he plunked down about for a waterfront mansion in Fort Lauderdale’s guard-gated Bay Colony neighborhood.

The 10,500-square-foot home comes with dual boat docks, a resort-style pool, wellness spaces, and eight bedrooms. Around 2022, he completed a sprawling family estate nicknamed “The Fortress” in his hometown of Rosario in Argentina at a cost of roughly $4 million and also picked up a vacation compound in Ibiza for about $12.6 million. Neymar’s homes are every bit as flashy as his public image.

The Brazilian superstar, who captains Santos FC following his return to the club, owns an astronomical luxury His history of extravagant purchases took off in 2016, when he spent about $8.5 million on a sprawling waterfront compound in Mangaratiba, outside Rio de Janeiro. The vast spread sports a helipad, yacht dock, beach volleyball court, and an underground disco club added during the pandemic.

That same year he also bought a contemporary mansion in Barcelona’s Castelldefels neighborhood for $5.2 million—joining Messi in the coastal suburb after previously renting a home near Camp Nou at around $18,000 a month. His high-end rentals continued after his record-breaking move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, where he leased a five-story mansion outside the capital for roughly $14,600 per month. By 2021, he’d expanded his Brazilian footprint again, adding a $3 million mansion in São Paulo’s upscale Alphaville neighborhood.

In late 2024, he entered the South Florida market with a $26 million acquisition of a vacant waterfront parcel in Bal Harbour, where plans call for a 13,000-square-foot custom mansion. Shortly after, he made his biggest real estate splash to date, snapping up a staggering AED 200 million “Sky Mansion” penthouse in . Neymar’s place reportedly features a private swimming pool and a specialized private car elevator capable of transporting his vehicles directly up into his penthouse.

It was also around this time that Neymar was looking to buy Japão Private Island, a six-acre tropical hideaway in a short helicopter flight from Rio de Janeiro. Harry Kane’s real estate style leans toward old-money English estates rather than a flashy football penthouse. The England captain and Bayern Munich striker is currently building a massive neo-Georgian mansion on Surrey’s exclusive Wentworth Estate after purchasing the land in 2023 for around 6.5 million pounds.

Once completed, the estate is expected to be worth roughly 20 million pounds . Plans include a private cinema, spa, swimming pool, underground leisure complex, and even a rotating car platform for his luxury vehicles. Locals have Since moving to Bayern Munich in 2023, Kane has also reportedly bunked in a hilltop mansion valued near 30 million pounds in Munich’s wealthy Grünwald suburb.

Having rocketed to the top of his sport, Mbappé has quickly built a luxury property portfolio that reflects his status as one of the world’s highest-paid athletes. After joining Real Madrid in 2024, the France captain purchased in Madrid’s La Finca neighborhood for a reported 11 million euros to 13 million euros .

The heavily secured estate spans roughly 12,000 square feet and includes indoor and outdoor pools, a cinema, a basketball court, a golf green, and a private football pitch. Mbappé also reportedly maintains a duplex penthouse in Paris valued near $10 million, keeping ties to the city where he became a global superstar with Paris Saint-Germain.purchased a modern countryside estate in Cheshire in 2025 for about 6.2 million pounds .

The property includes 10 bedrooms, a private lake, stables, sprawling gardens, and plans for a four-bay garage designed to hold a supercar collection. Before arriving in England, Haaland purchased a large villa in Marbella, Spain, in 2022 for roughly $7.1 million. The modern mansion includes extensive underground living space designed for extra privacy and security. In 2023, the Norwegian star also bought a luxury apartment valued near $3.3 million inside Oslo’s Sommerro development.

Christian Pulisic’s real estate portfolio is far more understated than many of his European counterparts. The AC Milan winger and captain of the U.S. men’s national team has quietly built a multimillion-dollar collection centered primarily in Florida. In 2020, Pulisic snagged a $1.8 million waterfront homewith a boat dock, putting green, and swimming pool. He expanded in 2021 with a roughly $3 million equestrian-style estate in nearby Wellington, one of South Florida’s wealthiest communities.

Earlier in his career, Pulisic reportedly bought a seven-bedroom home near his hometown of Hershey, Pennsylvania, in 2018 for around $940,000 before later selling it for about $1.6 million. Though he currently plays in Italy and reportedly leases an apartment in Milan’s modern CityLife district, Florida appears to be emerging as his long-term home base ahead of the 2026 World Cup in the U.S.Jude Bellingham may only be 22, but the Real Madrid midfielder is already building a serious portfolio of luxury homes.

The England starowns a 5.5 million-pound mansion in Madrid’s exclusive La Finca district, where neighbors include Ronaldo and Mbappé. The six-bedroom property features a home theater, gym, swimming pool, gourmet kitchen, and golf-course views.

Back in the U.K., Bellingham is also developing a large family compound near Birmingham valued around 8 million euros, Or $9.3 million.for the estate include separate accommodations for his parents, indoor and outdoor pools, wellness areas, a trophy room, and even a built-in barber room. Leonardo DiCaprio’s Penthouse in ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ Can Now Be Yours for $5 MillionLooted Colonial Artifacts in the Dutch Royal Family Collection, Exit Interview With Lonnie Bunch III, and More: Morning Links for May 29, 2026





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