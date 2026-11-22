Discover the market values and gameplay impact of the legendary Power Nine cards in Magic: The Gathering, including Mox Emerald, Ancestral Recall, and rare Alpha Edition finds.

Players with extensive experience in Magic: The Gathering often reference the " Power Nine," a specific group of nine cards printed in the game's earliest sets beginning in 1993. These cards are widely recognized as the most powerful in the history of trading card games, with the infamous Black Lotus standing out as the most notorious example. Their sheer strength led to them being banned from most competitive Magic: The Gathering settings during the early days of the game's history.

The Mechanics and Rarity of Mox Cards

Five of the nine cards in this legendary group are the "mox" cards, which correspond to the five different colors of mana in the game. A "mox" is depicted as a piece of jewelry containing a gemstone that generates mana for the player. Before strict restrictions were implemented to ban these cards entirely or limit them to one per deck, players could include multiples in a single deck. This allowed for extreme mana acceleration in a single turn, creating an unbalanced advantage that disrupted competitive integrity.

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The Mox Emerald is the green mana variety among these artifacts. Tapping this artifact functions as an interrupt that adds one green mana to the player's mana pool. According to data from TCGPlayer, Alpha Edition versions of the Mox Emerald are valued at approximately $7,500. Unlimited Edition copies are priced closer to $3,000, reflecting the significant premium placed on the earliest printings of the card.

The Mox Pearl operates identically to the Emerald version, adding one white mana to the player's mana pool when tapped. Due to the age of the original prints, finding an undamaged Alpha Edition version is exceptionally difficult. Near mint listings for the Mox Pearl are currently around $12,000 on TCGPlayer. Damaged versions are significantly cheaper, and later reprints such as the 30th Anniversary Edition are priced closer to $550, making them more accessible for collectors.

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Valuation of Red and Black Mana Artifacts

The Mox Ruby serves as the red mana variety for these artifacts, providing a substantial boost to red decks through mana acceleration. Like its counterparts, the Mox Ruby is banned or illegal in most competitive formats. In Vintage format games, the card is restricted, allowing only one per deck to prevent overwhelming mana advantages. Players may use these cards in casual games with prior agreement.

The original Mono Artifact version of the Mox Ruby was part of the first 1993 Magic: The Gathering sets. Finding a near mint version today is challenging, with costs exceeding $16,500 according to TCGPlayer. Collector's Edition versions of the card are priced around $750. The Mox Jet features artwork similar to the Mox Ruby, displaying a gemstone set in a gold necklace. Tapping this card adds one black mana to the player's mana pool. All mox cards share the benefit of a zero casting cost, enhancing their danger level.

Market Fluctuations and Card Draw Mechanics

Market values for the Mox Jet fluctuate frequently. Recent sales and listings on TCGPlayer indicate that near mint Alpha Edition copies are available for around $16,500. Even the more recent Collector's Edition version approaches four-digit pricing, with average costs nearing $900. These figures highlight the intense demand for high-grade vintage artifacts among serious collectors and competitive players.

Ancestral Recall represents one of the Power Nine cards that does not belong to the "mox" variety. This card provides rapid card draw at a low cost, allowing players to immediately draw three cards. Alternatively, a player could force an opponent to draw three cards, though most players prefer to draw for themselves. In a game where hand composition determines luck and strategy, having access to Ancestral Recall provides a decisive tactical edge.

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Vintage Legality and Sapphire Valuations

Ancestral Recall was included in the original Magic: The Gathering set released in August 1993. It is currently Restricted in Vintage formats while being banned in all other official competitive play. At the time of the latest report, TCGPlayer shows no listings for Alpha Edition cards in better condition than heavily played. Even these damaged Alpha Edition cards are priced around $10,000. Unlimited Edition versions are more common and typically sell for $3,000 to $5,000.

The Mox Sapphire is the most valuable and rare "mox" card in the Power Nine collection, specifically in its Alpha Edition form. This artifact adds one blue mana to the player's mana pool when tapped. Its rarity and status as the pinnacle of early game design ensure that it remains a focal point for collectors and high-level Vintage players seeking to acquire the ultimate resources for their decks.