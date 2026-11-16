Inside the New La Perla

After three years of dormancy, La Perla’s new CEO Alessio Vannetti is in position to bring the brand back with a new collection, e-commerce site, and a plan for global expansion.

La Perla’s comeback story isn’t a nostalgia play. CEO Alessio Vannetti recognizes that while people love vintage La Perla robes and bras, and past iconic brand moments like Halle Berry’s orange bikini in“I want to do the best new lingerie ever.

I want new generations looking at La Perla, not just for the vintage. I want the new generations purchasing totally brand new styles,” Vannetti says, speaking over Zoom from the brand’s Bologna, Italy, headquarters.

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“I think creativity should always lead. ” Vannetti, who became CEO of La Perla on September 1, is bullish on the lingerie brand’s prospects. Launched in 1954 by Ada Masotti, the brand became synonymous with luxury lingerie and was known for its handcrafted lacework, made by artisans in Bologna. By the 2010s, however, focus drifted as management changed hands.

In 2023, La Perla was declared insolvent, and its factory went dormant. But its lace-trimmed lore lived on in pop culture: in the past few years, the brand got mentions in episodes ofIn 2025, La Perla was purchased by a white knight investor: entrepreneur and former Expedia CEO Peter Kern and his wife Kirsten swooped in to purchase the brand, its atelier and its former factory.

They rehired all the artisans, and put a plan in place to bring La Perla back. That led to the hiring of Vannetti –– who has spent his career in brand and communications roles at houses like Gucci, Valentino, Zegna and Prada –– and a return to Milan Fashion Week with Collection #00 in September. A new swimsuit collection will be shown later this month, to be available just in time for next summer.

And La Perla’s e-commerce site is up and running, while Vannetti is scoping out revived wholesale partnerships with department stores and specialty boutiques, as well as potential store locations in the US, a top-priority market.

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“Everything is new, and at the same time, everything is about reclaiming our original positioning,” says Vannetti. “How many times can you say that you are running a kind of startup, but with a brand equity as big as La Perla’s? Where did La Perla go wrong? In part, Vannetti says, the company had pushed the brand to move faster than a high-luxury lingerie brand should.

“My ambition is to create a profitable company, growing at the right speed, without compromising on quality or innovation,” says Vannetti. “In the first interview Ada Masotti gave when she founded the brand, she said that La Perla does not compromise on these two points. This is exactly what we are doing. ” Expansion at all costs is where compromise tends to happen.

The brand is taking a slow approach: opening in new markets and with retail partners in order to contain that. Because lingerie is such a personal garment, he says, customers will immediately clock when the quality has gone down.

“And they stop purchasing,” he says. “This is what happened in the past. ” La Perla’s production quality, after all, is its competitive edge. When the Kerns bought the company, they also bought the atelier and the factory, reviving the technique that Masotti created, on machines specific to La Perla.

“She modified the machines in order to get a different stitch, and those modified machines are what have been preserved today,” Vannetti says. To keep that savoir-faire part of the brand’s secret sauce, La Perla will launch an academy in Bologna, where workers will train a new generation of sewers on techniques like and macramé, as well as to maintain the machines should they need repair.

“We are not a public company, so we can really go at our speed, and our speed is not going to be extremely fast. It’s going to be La Perla speed,” Vannetti says. The brand has already designated the number of pieces it will produce for the next year, and it won’t exceed that. “I am 100% sure that by July, we will have the temptation. And that is the moment where I have to say, ‘OK, let’s stick to the plan. ’ Because if you stick to the plan, and you build a brand on solid foundations, that’s where you’re healthy. ” Until then, the brand will test demand via its e-commerce store.

Over the summer, the brand invited more than 200,000 former clients to shop the new collection on a private e-commerce platform ahead of the full dot-com relaunch in October. Bras started selling out, and Vannetti says a brand might be tempted to refill stock to capture sales that would otherwise go unfulfilled by switching production to a shorter-lead model — three weeks, say, rather than La Perla’s typical three months.

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The brand is also testing the waters via one retail partnership with Harrods. The brand hosted a trunk show at Harrods for 19 clients — “the revenue generated was astonishing,” Vannetti says, though, again, he won’t disclose any figures as it’s too soon after a three-year shutdown. Now, he says, Harrods is pushing the brand to reopen its concession with the store.

“We are running after that; we are trying to be as fast as we can, but that is the power of a desirable brand — the feeling that clients are missing it. ”Stores are also part of the strategic plan, though Vannetti says it will only open in specific markets, starting with New York and Los Angeles. The brand once had 135 stores at its peak.

“We will never be in that situation again. ”While the history of the brand is paramount to this new phase, Vannetti is adamant the future of La Perla is not steeped in its past.

“We all want to stay away from nostalgia,” he says. “When memories become nostalgia, there is the feeling that you cannot create new memories. ” What will the new cultural touchpoints for La Perla be? Vannetti says he is in conversations with Hollywood stylists and studios to get celebrities wearing La Perla or to have La Perla mentioned in more shows à la.

He’s also considering collaborations with other brands or designers if it feels right. Newness is part of the plan: in the next year, 60% of revenue will come from the brand’s icons, or recurring pieces, while 35% will be from new or one-off products. , perfectly in sync with its return.

“Our mantra is inside by tradition, outside by choice, which is basically saying that we don’t want to and we will never become a ready-to-wear brand. But today, the bra is becoming the new top. ” But don’t expect La Perla to fully embrace ready-to-wear. That’s another wrong step past ownership took, Vannetti says.

“They went in the direction of trying to aggressively become a ready-to-wear brand. ” It worked best when it partnered with designers like Jean-Paul Gaultier or Dell’Acqua.

“Those two moments were very good examples of how to preserve the brand identity. When they tried to expand to many different categories, it didn’t work. I really just want to do the best lingerie ever. It’s kind of the art of lingerie, the way we are approaching the future. ”