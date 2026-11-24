The National Dog Show returns to NBC this Thanksgiving to celebrate 25 years on television, featuring 205 AKC-recognized breeds, new competitors, and a Best in Show title on the line.

The National Dog Show returns to NBC screens this Thanksgiving Day, marking the 25th anniversary of its broadcast on the network. The two-hour special will air from noon to 2 p.m. in all time zones, continuing a beloved holiday tradition that has become a staple for millions of viewers across the United States. This milestone edition highlights the event's evolution from a local Philadelphia competition to a nationally recognized television phenomenon.

The 2026 competition was taped over the weekend of November 14 and 15 in front of a live audience at the Expo Center in Greater Philadelphia. The recording took place in Oaks, Pennsylvania, allowing fans in the region to witness the backstage activity and meet the competitors up close before the televised broadcast. Thousands of dogs entered the competition this year for a chance to win the coveted Best in Show title.

Also read 25th Annual National Dog Show Sneak Peek: Yup, We've Got Lots of Pups!

Co-hosted by actor John O'Hurley and dog expert David Frei, the annual parade of pedigreed pooches features new breeds competing for the first time. The event also includes a rare appearance by a defending champion, offering viewers the chance to see familiar favorites alongside fresh faces. Frei, a licensed judge for the American Kennel Club, has often noted the special effect dogs have on audiences throughout the broadcast.

The history of the competition stretches back well before the cameras arrived on the scene. Purebred dogs were first exhibited in the Philadelphia area in 1876 at the Centennial International Exposition, the first official World's Fair held in the United States. The Kennel Club of Philadelphia was founded two years later and began hosting dog shows in 1879. The club's only break from competition came between 1928 and 1932 during the Great Depression.

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The televised version grew out of an idea from Jon Miller, then president of programming for NBC Sports. Miller was inspired by the Christopher Guest dog show parody Best in Show and believed a real dog show could fill the gap between the Thanksgiving parade and afternoon football games. He reached out to the Kennel Club of Philadelphia, secured Purina as a presenting sponsor, and then pitched the concept to network executives.

NBC's annual airing of It's a Wonderful Life had been struggling with weak ratings at the time. Miller persuaded the network to give up that time slot, receiving approval initially for only one year. The rebranded National Dog Show premiered in November 2002 with O'Hurley as co-host and Frei serving as analyst. More than 18 million people tuned in during that first year, making the program one of NBC's highest-rated events and an overnight success.

O'Hurley, a self-proclaimed dog lover, recalled in a 2018 interview with The Associated Press that Frei's first call to him began with a playful bark greeting. When O'Hurley picked up the phone and said hello, Frei replied with a woof, marking the beginning of their long-standing partnership. The duo has since guided viewers through the nuances of canine conformation and temperament with humor and expertise.

The show is one of only three major dog shows in the United States, ranking alongside events such as the AKC National Championship. While the Kennel Club of Philadelphia predates the American Kennel Club as a canine organization, the AKC is recognized as the sanctioning body for the breeds allowed to compete. In all, 205 AKC-sanctioned breeds will be recognized at this year's show.

Since the first broadcast in 2002, 50 new breeds have been introduced to the event. Dogs are scored according to how closely they match the official standard for their breed. The main considerations are conformation, or overall appearance, along with temperament, structure, and movement. Judges look for characteristics that allow a dog to perform the job it was originally bred to do.

The purpose of this scrutiny is to appraise breeding stock, since dogs that closely conform to the standard indicate their ability to produce quality puppies. For this reason, only purebred dogs that are not spayed or neutered are allowed to compete. Each of the 205 breeds and varieties is assigned to one of seven distinct groups for judging.

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The Terrier group includes Russell and Schnauzer terriers, the Toy group includes Pomeranians and Chihuahuas, and the Sporting group includes golden retrievers and pointers. The Working group features boxers and Great Danes, while the Hound group includes Scottish Deerhounds and dachshunds. The Herding group encompasses English sheepdogs and Border collies.

The Non-Sporting group covers everything else, including Dalmatians and French bulldogs. The dogs that win First in Group in each of the seven categories advance to compete for the coveted title of Best in Show. This structure ensures a fair and comprehensive evaluation of each breed's unique qualities and standards.

The event is also a benched dog show, which means canine competitors must be accessible to the public throughout the entire event. Dogs are required to stay at their assigned benches except when they are competing, exercising, or being groomed. That gives visitors a rare opportunity to meet the competitors backstage and see them up close.

Participating dogs are required to stay at their assigned benches so that breeders, handlers, and spectators can meet the dogs and talk to their owners. With so much activity buzzing around, this is an impressive feat of discipline and character for the animals. Viewers can watch the live broadcast on NBC or stream it online on Peacock for convenience.

Fans who want an up close look at the action can also attend the event in Oaks, Pennsylvania, where local reporters have previewed the competitors. The show provides a lively break for families between the traditional turkey dinner and the afternoon football games. It remains one of the most popular events of Thanksgiving Day for dog lovers nationwide.