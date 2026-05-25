Inside the Luxury Country Estate That's Had A-List Celebrities Like Elton John and Victoria Beckham Walk Through Its Doors

Hedsor House, a hidden gem in Buckinghamshire, has been the venue of choice for numerous high-profile events, weddings, and as a filming location for hit TV shows and films.

Hedsor House , a luxurious 19th-century country estate in Buckinghamshire , is best known for its A-list appeal and its distinctly regal roots. The property has been in the Shephard family for four generations and has been used for numerous lavish events, weddings, and as a filming location .

The estate has a long history, with current owner Hamish Shephard explaining that his great-grandfather purchased the property in 1932 and gifted it to his son as a wedding present two years later. The decision to restore the house and return it to its former glory was to prove costly but a 'real saving moment' came when the producers of The Golden Compass considered using the estate as a filming location





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Hedsor House Buckinghamshire A-List Celebrities Luxury Country Estate Wedding Venue Filming Location The Golden Compass Nicole Kidman Elton John Victoria Beckham

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Luxurious Country Estate Hedsor House: A Celebration Haven and Regal RootsHedsor House, a luxurious country estate in Buckinghamshire, has a rich history of hosting lavish events, weddings, and serving as a filming location for productions like Downton Abbey and Quartet. The estate was constructed in 1868 for Queen Charlotte and King George III and has been in the Shephard family for four generations.

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