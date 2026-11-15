Inside the low-security prison where Russell Brand is serving 10-year rape sentence: Yoga, bowling and more

The disgraced comedian was transferred to HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire, England, after receiving a 10-year prison sentence last week.

Russell Brand has reportedly been moved to a low-security prison, with access to his own cell, yoga, bowling and more, after he was The actor was transferred to HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire, England, on Friday, which primarily holds an estimated 1,200 male sexual offenders, An insider told the outlet that Brand “looked like he was s–tting himself” as guards escorted him to a single-person cell.

The disgraced comedian has a single cell at the prison, the Sun reported Saturday. “He was heard asking for blankets on his first night, and he’s had extra officers looking after him since he arrived,” the source said, adding that the “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” star, 51, has yet to interact with the other prisoners. Littlehey offers Brand the choice to participate in a football league, board games, origami classes and choir sessions.

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The prison also features indoor bowling, two gyms and a few sports halls. Brand “looked like he was s–ting himself” upon arriving, a source told the outlet. “He was heard asking for blankets on his first night,” the source said.

The “Get Him to the Greek” actor’s wife, Laura, 39, can also visit him once a week, but conjugal visits are prohibited. The couple shares three kids. Former Metropolitan Police detective Mick Neville told the Sun that Brand was likely transferred to Littlehey because Wakefield, which is dubbed a “Monster Mansion” prison, was too unsafe.

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“People will see Littlehey as Brand given a soft option,” Neville explained. “People would expect him to spend time in a jail such as Monster Mansion after the appalling things he did. ”The source continued, saying Brand has “had extra officers looking after him since he arrived. ” At the prison, Brand has access to a gym and yoga classes.

“But the Prison Service have clearly decided that putting him into Monster Mansion would be a real risk to him and soak up massive resources to keep him safe,” Neville continued, saying that Brand would’ve likely been “at risk” following the murder of Ian Watkins at Wakefield in 2025. Brand remains behind bars after he was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison on Nov. 9, following a nearly four-week trial, which saw him beingThe “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” star can also participate in a football league.

Brand was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison on Nov. 9.of sexual misconduct, with the alleged incidents occurring around the same time as the prior misconduct he was convicted of. If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, call the Sexual Assault Hotline at Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations.

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'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions! Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! The disgraced comedian has a single cell at the prison, the Sun reported Saturday.

Brand"looked like he was s--ting himself" upon arriving, a source told the outlet. "He was heard asking for blankets on his first night," the source said.

The source continued, saying Brand has"had extra officers looking after him since he arrived.

" At the prison, Brand has access to a gym and yoga classes. The"Forgetting Sarah Marshall" star can also participate in a football league. Brand was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison on Nov. 9.