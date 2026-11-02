Inside the Life of Elizabeth Holmes and Billy Evans in the New Documentary You Can See Everything

A detailed look at the documentary You Can See Everything, which chronicles Elizabeth Holmes and Billy Evans' life in San Diego, their family history in the hospitality industry, and potential new ventures.

The documentary film You Can See Everything has emerged as a significant cultural phenomenon, capturing the public's imagination with its intimate and unfiltered portrayal of Elizabeth Holmes and her partner Billy Evans.

Directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, the film chronicles the thirty-four days preceding Holmes's imprisonment, offering a rare glimpse into the personal lives of two figures who have become synonymous with high-stakes corporate failure and redemption narratives. The narrative begins with a simple yet poignant line, 'We are in San Diego,' setting the stage for a story deeply rooted in the coastal city of Del Mar.

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Documentary Filming In San Diego

Here, Holmes and Evans, along with their two young children, invited a small film crew into their rented beach house to document their daily existence. The first half of the film unfolds against the backdrop of a cloudy April by the ocean, creating a melancholic and reflective atmosphere that contrasts sharply with the intense scrutiny Holmes has faced in the public eye.

This documentary not only explores the personal dynamics between Holmes and Evans but also delves into the broader implications of their relationship within the context of recent history and local San Diego culture. Billy Evans is not merely a passive figure in this story but a man with deep roots in San Diego's hospitality industry.

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His family has played a pivotal role in shaping the city's hotel landscape for over seven decades, owning a luxury hotel company that includes prestigious properties such as the Bahia Resort Hotel and the Catamaran Resort Hotel and Spa in Mission Bay, as well as The Lodge at Torrey Pines in La Jolla. Evans' grandparents founded Evans Hotels in 1953, and their first property became the first commercial hotel lessee on Mission Bay.

Billy Evans Career And Background

Despite his family's influential status, with Bill Evans frequently cited as a man of influence due to his numerous regional board positions and political connections, Billy himself has pursued a different path. He attended Francis Parker School before earning a degree in economics from MIT. His entrepreneurial journey included attempts to launch a concierge medical services startup and roles at LinkedIn and Luminar Technologies, a self-driving car company.

His relationship with Holmes began in 2017 in San Francisco, shortly after she was indicted by a federal grand jury. Despite acknowledging that he believed she was scamming him, Evans fell in love with her during their first conversation, a sentiment that surprised many given the public perception of Holmes.

The film also reveals that while Evans' family was initially skeptical, they ultimately supported Holmes during her trial, with his mother writing a letter to the judge and his father attending the trial under an assumed name to express concern about the media's treatment of Holmes. As the documentary progresses, it touches upon the possibility that Holmes and Evans are working together on a new ambitious medical-testing venture.

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New Haemanthus Startup Venture

Evans has been raising money for a startup called Haemanthus, which promises a radically new approach to health testing using lasers and artificial intelligence. The company claims this technology is faster, smaller, and more accessible, specifically targeting diseases like cancer and Parkinson's. Evans has described this new venture as an attempt to put the band back together and do it all again, prompting Fielder to ask if it is Theranos 2.0, to which Evans affirmed the comparison.

This revelation raises questions about whether Holmes and Evans are repeating the patterns of the past or if they have learned from their previous mistakes. The film also explores the complex history of Evans' family business, including legal battles with unions and contentious lease agreements with the city of San Diego. These elements add layers to the narrative, suggesting that the Evans family has long been entangled in the political and economic fabric of San Diego.

The documentary serves as both a personal chronicle and a broader commentary on ambition, forgiveness, and the enduring nature of family legacies. By combining intimate personal moments with larger societal contexts, You Can See Everything offers a nuanced perspective on the lives of its subjects, inviting viewers to reconsider their preconceived notions about Holmes and Evans while engaging with the intricate details of their shared journey.