Although women make up roughly a third of all homeless people in the L.A. area, they represent almost half of people living out of their cars. Every night, about two dozen sleep in one of L.A.'s sanctioned parking lots.

Sandy, 64, spends the night in her car with her six cats at Safe Parking LA off Sunset Boulevard on Nov. 10 in Los Angeles.

They filed in when the gates opened at 8:30 p.m. — in a red Honda Fit, a white Dodge and a black van with the middle-row seats wrenched out to make way for a crib mattress and a make-do bed of blankets. L.A. is a city where the crisis of homelessness is often framed in familiar snapshots: Tents under freeway overpasses and encampments along Skid Row. People sprawled and sun-baked on a sidewalk.

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But in a city famous for its car culture, roughly 1 in 4 people experiencing homelessness lives in a vehicle. That amounts to roughly 11,600 people a night sleeping in cars, vans or RVs, according to a Times analysis of In what has become a common response to vehicular homelessness, especially in California, nonprofits and government agencies have set aside parking lots throughout L.A. as sanctioned places for people to sleep in their cars.