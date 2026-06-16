Inside the L.A. club where dads swap kid chaos for golf and grounding exercises

Led by a wellness coach, Dad's Link Golf Club blends community, fatherhood and fellowship to help dads focus on mental health.

Fathers Sung Hong, Ian Davis, Darius Ingram and Aaron Singleton enjoy a day of golf, fellowship and fun at Los Verdes Golf Course. Dads Link Golf Club, an inclusive L.A. group, features regular golf meet-ups for dads to focus on fatherhood, fellowship, wellness and their mental health.

Founded by wellness coach Ian Davis, the outings often feature golf clinics along with stretching, grounding exercises and candid check-ins about mental health and fatherhood. To understand the gravitational pull toward golf, consider the sport as a sequence of problems. Aaron Singleton, a skilled player in the, is playing particularly well today at Palos Verdes Golf Course, having just hit two back-to-back birdies. But even on the shots that fly into a grassy oblivion, he smiles.

“Golf is 18 different holes. 18 different chances to solve a problem,” he says. “Each hole presents a different problem. Each shot is a different problem. ” According to Singleton, this wisdom that players inherit on the golf course — especially resilience and patience — translates to fatherhood.

Singleton, who has a 3-year-old son, is part of a growing group of fathers who participate in the Dads Link Golf Club. The club is part ofgolf boom; Southern California Golf Assn. is estimated to have one of the largest memberships in the country, with over 200,000 golfers. Ian Davis is the founder of Los Angeles’ Dads Link Golf Club. Each month, he invites fathers to enjoy golf together to focus on fellowship, fatherhood and their well-being.

“This has grown in a way that I couldn’t have imagined,” says Davis, who works as a wellness coach with an emphasis in mindfulness and meditation. He started the club in 2023 on the East Coast before relocating it to Los Angeles in January 2024, where the club hosts an annual Father’s Day tournament and various golf clinics. Brokers are buying up precious tee times at L.A. city golf courses.

Golfers are desperate and outraged The confirmation of long-held suspicions has roiled the L.A. golf world, with players clamoring for the city to crack down. At the driving range, Davis leads the group through “a grounding practice” that involves stretching and deep breathing. Member Ose Akhile, a personal trainer, follows up with stretching and other warm-up exercises. For many of the men, golf has become a rediscovered hobby.

Singleton returned to the sport after playing it as a teenager.

“I’m looking forward to getting better,” he says. Club member Darius Ingram, father of 3-year-old daughter, says that reconnecting with the game has allowed him to prioritize his own well-being. Ian Davis greets Ose Akhile as Darius Ingram stands nearby. Ian Monteilh, who is new to the group and has two daughters ages 11 and 15, says the outing provides camaraderie that was missing from his life.

“It’s a community that I didn’t have. I’m blessed to be around like-minded men with no pressure,” he says.

“Even if we’re having a rough day on a golf course, there’s camaraderie. ” Once considered a predominantly white sport, golf is now being reshaped by a new generation of Black players and other players of color, including many of the fathers in Dads Link Golf Club.

In 2024, 25% of golfers across courses nationally were Black, Asian and Latino, marking the most diverse era in the sport’s history, according to theTake advantage of the public courses L.A. has to offer with a guide that considers conditions, location, price, accessibility, staff, services, difficulty and — most important — vibes.

“It’s a lot less pretentious — more diverse, more access for all different types of people,” says Ingram, who noticed a shift in golfing culture in recent years. Darius Ingram reacts to barely missing a putt on the 18th green as Ian Davis watches. Ingram partly attributes Black men’s interest in golf to renewed interest from other professional athletes. Star athletes like Michael Jordan and Steph Curry — who also happen to be dads — are skilled golfers.

“There are a lot of people who play their main sport, and they play golf when they retire,” says Ingram. The benefits of the groups are apparent, explains Akhile, who has three daughters, ages 6, 7 and 9.

“I’m outside — fresh air, sunshine, a break for my family. I get to decompress,” he says. Describing himself as a “Caribbean baby,” he explains that the ocean waves have a hypnotic effect on him. As the golfers move along the Palos Verdes course, the ocean stretches beyond them.

“Nature helps a lot with stress relief. There’s a lot of green grass and quiet out here. I love my child, but it’s hard to hear her yell, ‘Dad! ’ every three seconds,” says Singleton.

During the game, he stays calm while a squirrel approaches him.

“Me and nature are one with each other,” he says. Behind him, a baby coyote prances into the fog. Singleton adds that in the chaos of fatherhood, friendships occasionally fall to the wayside.

“There’s so much to do. Everyone separated. It’s beneficial to have a group text, a fellowship like this, where you can hear someone going through the same thing as you,” Singleton says. Akhile agrees.

“These are probably the only guys that understand the day-to-day stressors and pressures of my life,” he says. Ose Akhile, Darius Ingram, Ian Monteilh, Ian Davis, Aaron Singleton and other Dads Link and Golf members have breakfast together. After finishing nine holes, the men enjoy breakfast burritos. They joke that they will begin ranking the golf courses in the L.A. area by the quality of their breakfast burritos.

Meanwhile, Davis leads the group through a conversation about fatherhood. Each month he chooses one dad to be the focus. This morning that’s Ingram. He speaks on being a father and how it relates to golf.

“I’m not as good as I want to be, so there’s frustration there,” Ingram says, referring to the challenges of parenting. He adds that to “right things” he doesn’t like about himself, he focuses on how his efforts could result in his daughter becoming a better version of him. The men offer encouragement as birds circle above. The sun pierces through the fog.





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