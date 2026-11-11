Kirk Cousins Returns to Minnesota Vikings After Trade with Raiders for Third-Round Pick

The Minnesota Vikings traded a 2027 third-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders for quarterback Kirk Cousins, clearing the way for rookie Fernando Mendoza to start. Cousins returns to Minnesota, where he played from 2018 to 2023.

The Minnesota Vikings finalized a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday, just before the NFL trade deadline, acquiring veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins in exchange for a 2027 third‑round draft pick. The deal also clears the Raiders' path for rookie Fernando Mendoza to become their starting quarterback.

Cousins, 38, finished the season with 2,340 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and a 97.1 passer rating, ranking second in the league for touchdown passes. He is a familiar face for Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell, having played for Minnesota from 2018 to 2023. The trade was driven by both teams' strategic needs: Minnesota sought a proven talent to lead a defense that has been historically strong, while Las Vegas aimed to accelerate the development of its top draft pick.

Also read Kirk Cousins is returning to Vikings after trade deadline deal with Raiders

Las Vegas had a 4‑4 record when the trade was announced, and the Raiders had been on a roll early in the season, starting 3‑0 before a four‑game losing streak. Despite a recent win over the Jets on November 1, the Raiders still needed a solution at quarterback. The team's general manager, John Spytek, had been reluctant to trade Cousins, but the combination of Mendoza's rapid progress in practice and the uncertainty around backup quarterback Kyler Murray's hamstring injury pushed the Raiders to agree to the exchange.

The Vikings' front office had been conducting extensive research leading up to the deadline. Vice president of football operations Nolan Teasley, assistant general managers Trent Kirchner and Andrew Healy, and advisor Ryan Pace employed artificial intelligence tools to evaluate potential trade targets. Their analysis pinpointed Cousins as the most viable option, given his experience, arm strength and track record in O'Connell's offensive system.

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Following the Broncos' decision to hand Mendoza the ball, the Vikings completed the trade after minutes of back‑and‑forth discussions with Raiders GM Spytek. The Vikings agreed to give Las Vegas a slotted third‑round pick in the 2027 draft, as well as a $10 million roster bonus that Cousins is due in March. In return, the Raiders received the pick and no immediate financial outlay.

Cousins himself was clear about his intentions. In a phone call with his agent, Mike McCartney, he confirmed he was not looking to be traded, but he also stated that if a deal materialized, Minnesota was his preferred destination. "If I get traded, I prefer Minnesota," he said.

The trade that once seemed unlikely has now reshaped both teams' trajectories. For the Vikings, Cousins brings familiarity and leadership, potentially elevating playmakers like Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. For the Raiders, they now have a mentor to guide Mendoza while acquiring a valuable draft asset at a crucial time in their rebuild.

The trade was officially completed at 4 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, with Cousins arriving at the Vikings' facility the following morning for a one‑on‑one session with O'Connell. The exchange exemplifies how strategic communication and data‑driven analysis can produce a win‑win outcome for both franchises.

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Minnesota's defense has been among the best in the league, and Cousins' return signals the Vikings' intent to leverage that strength into a playoff push. Meanwhile, the Raiders have clarified their long‑term plan: Mendoza will start in the coming weeks, and Las Vegas now has a higher‑round pick to help continue building a competitive roster.

The trade shows that even midseason, both teams can find common ground when the questions of future players and immediate needs align. For fans of both franchises, the latest move offers an intriguing blend of veteran stability and rookie potential, setting the stage for an exciting remainder of the season.

The Vikings are poised to utilize Cousins' experience to navigate the rest of the regular season, while the Raiders have secured a veteran who can provide guidance to a promising rookie and a draft pick that can shape their future.

For the league, this transaction is one of the most significant midseason moves of the year, illustrating how both veteran experience and emerging talent can be balanced through thoughtful negotiations and data analysis.