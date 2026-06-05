Inside the hospital on the front line of the Ebola crisis

CNN’s Clarissa Ward goes inside the hospital at the epicenter of the Ebola crisis in the DRC, where a small team is holding the line against the deadly virus.

CNN's Clarissa Ward goes inside the hospital at the epicenter of the Ebola crisis in the DRC, where a small team is holding the line against the deadly virus.

Six-year-old Ayoub Juneid from Gaza went viral after a video showed him in tears, pleading for someone to fix his broken specialized glasses. He can barely see without them and suffers from a neurological condition that can’t be treated in Gaza.

Like thousands of other children, Ayoub requires a medical evacuation, but those are few eight months after the ceasefire. CNN’s Jeremy Diamond has his story. Search renewed in Bahamas for missing Michigan woman A new search begins in the Bahamas for missing American woman Lynette Hooker, whose disappearance has prompted a federal criminal investigation. CNN’s Dianne Gallagher reports.

Ibrahim Al Moussawi, a Hezbollah member of parliament in Lebanon, tells CNN's Isobel Yeung that he holds the Trump administration responsible for the war in his country. Video shows dozens of ultra-orthodox Jews outside the home of one of Israel's supreme court justices, protesting against the country's military draft. CNN's Oren Liebermann reports. Authorities in Brazil say two men tampered with a utility hole cover before a woman fell through it hours later.

Kuwait’s Health Ministry said 63 people were injured following strikes that hit the country on Wednesday damaging its international airport, in an attack that saw one of the highest injury counts among the Gulf states hit by Iran since fighting began.





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Friendly soccer match between DRC and Chile in Spain cancelled over Ebola concernsA landmark match scheduled for June 9 between the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Chile was cancelled by local authorities due to concerns over the Ebola outbreak in Africa. The match was intended to serve as a warm-up preparation for the DRC's return to the FIFA World Cup after 52 years, but was ultimately postponed for safety measures and health considerations. Meanwhile, Chile has been exploring alternative options to playing the match in Spain, with the organizers and stadium owner in talks to potentially host the match behind closed doors or in another location

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Curbing Congo’s Ebola outbreak is hampered by unknowns about the virusAnswers to key questions could help public health officials develop Ebola treatments, predict the outbreak’s trajectory and prevent a future one.

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What people get wrong about EbolaCNN’s Clarissa Ward breaks down what people get wrong about Ebola.

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'We’re still behind' in Congo's Ebola outbreak even as testing improves, WHO saysThe World Health Organization says Congo's Ebola outbreak had a head start, but testing is improving.

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