A former royal stylist reveals the intense planning and unexpected challenges behind creating perfect race day outfits for royal family members, focusing on a dramatic near-disaster involving Zara Tindall at the Palace.

Royal fashion at prestigious events like Royal Ascot involves meticulous planning and coordination, with outfits often being finalized months in advance. Former royal stylist Ceril Campbell , who notably dressed Zara Tindall for the races, provides exclusive insights into the intense pressures and complex logistics behind achieving the perfect look for such occasions.

One particular incident, an evening fitting at the Palace, nearly ended in disaster and could have jeopardized Zara's outfit, highlighting the fine line between success and sartorial mishap. To learn the full behind-the-scenes account of this near-fiasco, readers are directed to subscribe to the HERE newsletter for a free delivery on Thursday evening. The demand for unparalleled royal journalism is met by the Daily Mail's dedicated newsletters, which strive to deliver expert analysis and insider perspectives.

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Royal Fashion Ascot Zara Tindall Ceril Campbell Styling Royal Family Race Day Outfits Palace Fitting Behind-The-Scenes Monarchy

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