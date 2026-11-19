Netflix's eight-hour series delves into the tumultuous relationship between FTX leaders Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison, exploring how their personal dynamics and shared principles of effective altruism intertwined with the financial empire's eventual collapse.

The fact that her private hobby has nothing to do with the financial crimes they’re in hot water for is beside the point.

“What gets more clicks than a complicated financial scandal? A young professional woman who’s into kink,” shrugs Constance , FTX’s loyal-to-the-end COO.

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“I mean, that’s the story. The whole world didn’t care about Caroline until they realized that she was horny. ”Julia Garner, Anthony Boyle, Alex Lawther, Karan Soni, Madison Hu, Eugene Young, Naomi Okada, Matt Rife, Robin Weigert, Paul Reiser, Terry ChenSam, who knows better than anyone how mortified Caroline must be, seems troubled by the notion. But it more or less appears to be the impulse driving Netflix’s.

The eight-hour series chronicles the rise and fall of FTX and Alameda through the tumultuous relationship between its leaders — and in doing so, deepens the saga’s emotional relatability while also diminishing its stakes. ) cuts between two timelines. In the halcyon days of 2016, captured by director James Ponsoldt in the warm bright tones and slightly grainy texture of an indie rom-com, Caroline meets Sam on her first day at a New York hedge fund.

The two recognize each other almost immediately as kindred spirits, matched in their intelligence , their interests and their taste in jokes . In no time, they’re falling into bed, though not quite into a relationship — Caroline prefers to keep it caszh, reasoning that non-monogamy is more “mathematically optimal” for getting off. Instead, they tie their fates together via their careers.

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Sam first founds Alameda and then FTX, and in short order brings Caroline on board as an exec. The businesses are rooted in the couple’s shared principle of effective altruism. In theory, EA is a rationalist moral framework that prioritizes doing the greatest good. In practice, like most guiding philosophies, it’s easily twisted into whatever a self-interested devotee wants it to be.

Betraying a colleague, conning oblivious business partners, stealing customer money — why, any of it might be justifiable, noble even, so long as it’s done with the intention of making more money to definitely for sure donate to some worthy cause someday. And so it is that in the show’s other, grayer timeline, it’s 2022 and Sam and Caroline find themselves scrambling to cover up all the grave financial misdeeds they’ve committed in service of some vague higher purpose.

’ central concern, though the answer isn’t really much mystery . The differences between the Caroline and Sam we meet in 2016 and the ones we’ll part with in 2022 are ones of degree, not kind.

These two have always been aggressive about taking risks, arrogant about their ability to outplay them, skeptical of the rules and gifted in justifying their own bullshit to themselves as perfectly rational, and therefore objectively correct, decisions. Add in the fact that they tend to augment each other’s worst impulses — backing each other’s wildest moves, one-upping each other for spite or for fun, treating every office disagreement like a proxy for the conversations about commitment or exclusivity they’re supposedly too evolved to need — and FTX/Alameda’s meltdown starts to look almost inevitable.

As ex-colleague and ex-friend Trabucco puts it, “Sam was a block of sodium. Caroline was a rushing river. ” Put those ingredients together, the MIT graduate explains, and you’ve got an instant fireball. If the journey contains few surprises, however, it does offer some worthy features.

Karan Soni brings much-needed sweetness as FTX engineer Nishad, whose cute will-they-won’t-they with a coworker becomes collateral damage in the implosion. Paul Reiser and Robin Weigert are fun in supporting roles as Sam’s parents, though their appearances are so brief that another character has to explain that while they love their son, they don’t like him.

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On the other end of the lovability spectrum, Terry Chen drinks up the part of possibly mob-affiliated rival crypto founder CZ with as much gusto as his character does his fancy health tonics. The real meat of the story, of course, is the bond between Sam and Caroline. That, the series understands inside and out. Boyle disappears into the part of Sam, whose boyish arrogance is somehow both his most alluring quality and his most repugnant.

He’s outdone only slightly by the chameleonic Garner, who plays the mousy but mighty Caroline like she might see all the gears turning just underneath the surface of reality if she only stares hard enough. When the two are across a room from one another, even editing a spreadsheet can turn into an act of thrilling flirtation.

I hesitate to describe their chemistry as irresistible only because that might suggest weThe show’s intense focus on their love story distinguishes it, somewhat, from the increasingly crowded field of dramas about scammy and scummy tech founders. The usual rise-fall arc is emotionally complicated by the ménage à trois between Sam, Caroline and FTX/Alameda: The lovers might insist they always put the work first, butBut as a way into what is still ultimately the story of a tech scam, the romantic angle doesn’t entirely work.

Amid all the whirlwind drama, a sense of perspective gets lost. The number $8 billion, as in the amount of money FTX has stolen from its customers, gets lobbed about in every episode.

But who those clients are, what impact the crime has in the larger world, what cultural forces allowed SBF’s FTX to get so big so fast to begin with, what consequences are left in the wake of its collapse — all these factors are barely mentioned at all. You come away with the sense that the real lesson of the whole FTX debacle is what a tragedy it is when two people so intelligent are too caught up in their own heads to simply say what’s in their hearts, to the point that it’s easier to perpetrate financial crimes on a historic scale than it is to simply say “I love you.

” In a vacuum, I suppose it’s a worthy lesson. In a broader context, however, it seems an unreasonably expensive one.

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