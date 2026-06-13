Inside the First Quimbanda Satanic Cult in Britain: Animal Sacrifice and Black Magic in East London

A shocking investigation reveals how Hugo Jefferson, a former chef, established a Quimbanda temple in Hackney, London, where he allegedly performed animal sacrifices and Satanic rituals. CCTV footage shows a goat being dragged into the premises, with evidence suggesting it was butchered. The cult, which worships spirits through offerings and sacrifices, also conducted ceremonies in cemeteries, desecrating graves. Jefferson, who calls himself Master Hugo, offered spiritual services for 70 pounds per session. Authorities are examining potential animal cruelty and other crimes.

It could have been a scene out of a horror film. But the grainy CCTV footage from inside a run-down office block in Hackney, east London, is terrifyingly real.

At 10.22pm on April 17, a man is seen dragging a goat by its 12in horns through a set of double doors. The animal is clearly in distress, a rope trailing from its neck. A second man follows carrying a folded metal cage. Six hours later at 4.31am the two men are seen leaving the room.

There is no sign of the goat. Well, no sign of it alive. For one of the two men is carrying a heavy bin bag while the second has a see-through plastic box containing what looks suspiciously like a set of goat horns. What on earth happened in that room?

It has emerged that one of the two men caught on camera is Hugo Jefferson, the so-called priest of Britain first Quimbanda Satanic cult, a Brazilian quasi-religious movement that practises animal sacrifice, devil worship and black voodoo magic. In videos shared by Jefferson to Instagram from inside his Hackney temple in the office block, the man who also goes by the name Master Hugo can be seen holding the goat down, again by its horns.

In a room painted red and black, walls adorned with demonic icons, he speaks in Portuguese and promises his followers the best of spirituality. There is no conclusive evidence as to the fate of the animal in the early hours of April 18.

However, everything points to an act of butchery. And this is only the start. For an investigation first undertaken by news outlet London Centric, and today continued by the Daily Mail, reveals how Jefferson and his accomplices managed to open the first Quimbanda temple in Britain. They rented the premises by pretending to be members of a removals firm.

Yet it was not their only place of practice they also conducted a number of Satanic rituals in cemeteries across the capital, where they stand accused of desecrating graves and burning the body parts of animals. Hugo Jefferson during his days as a professional chef at the Frankie By Marco Pierre White restaurant in Knightsbridge, and holding the severed head of a goat as part of his new, darker occupation Jefferson is a priest of Britain first Quimbanda Satanic cult, a Brazilian quasi-religious movement that practises animal sacrifice.

He is pictured with a goat in his Hackney temple. But, first of all, what on earth is Quimbanda? The tradition emerged in Brazil in the 17th century among African slaves who rejected the Catholicism of their Portuguese colonial overlords and instead adopted and reimagined the ancient practices of their homeland.

Quimbanda practitioners primarily worship two sets of spirits: Exus, the male spirits, who can be summoned to intervene on material matters such as employment and money problems, as we will later discover; and female spirits known as the Pomba Giras summoned for matters of the heart, such as exerting control over a partner or spouse. Quimbanda rituals known as trabalho typically involve offerings of food, alcohol, the burning of carnations and, of course, the sacrifice of animals.

Exactly how Jefferson became involved with Quimbanda is unclear. However, we know that he formerly worked as a chef at the Frankie By Marco Pierre White restaurant in Knightsbridge. On his personal Instagram page, there are numerous pictures of immaculately presented dishes and even a comment from a former colleague declaring: Hugo is my best chef.

But turn to Jefferson other account, where he moonlights as Master Hugo of the first temple of Quimbanda Luciferiana in the UK, and the contrast couldn be starker. The recently deleted page, which once boasted over 40,000 followers, featured a host of terrifying images and videos including one of Jefferson draped in black beads holding the severed head of a black goat a different animal to the white goat captured on CCTV.

We know that Jefferson who appears to be in his 40s inaugurated the temple in January this year. It was from here that, along with an accomplice known only as Michel, he offered a service to individuals requiring spiritual intervention, helping with their problems for 70 pounds a session. From the unverified testimonies Jefferson shared online, it appears the customers were extremely happy.

Images show what appears to be goat horns in a bin bag hours after Jefferson dragged a goat down the same hallway. Rituals appear to have been carried out at Heston Cemetery near Heathrow Airport in west London. Hello brother Hugo, wrote one happy punter. I want to thank you very much for the exorcism service you performed.

The result happened in seven days, it was incredible. The boy got a job and is even getting to know someone. The transformation in his life since you removed the evil spirit from his path is incredible. I have no words to describe the change in my life, read another.

Twenty-nine years were lost to alcohol, drug and cigarette addiction. The investigation raises serious questions about how such activities can go undetected in a major city. Authorities are urged to look into the potential criminality of animal cruelty and desecration of graves. The community remains shocked at the brazenness of the cult, which operated in plain sight, using social media to recruit and promote its services.

While Quimbanda is a recognized religion in Brazil, its practices involving animal sacrifice are illegal in the UK under animal welfare laws. This case highlights the challenges of policing fringe religious practices that cross legal boundaries. As the story unfolds, more details are likely to emerge about the extent of the cult operations and any involvement in other illegal activities.

The goat incident remains under investigation, but it serves as a stark reminder of the dark underbelly that can exist in ordinary places





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Goat Sacrifice and Satanic Cult Ties Revealed in LondonCCTV footage captures a man dragging a goat by its horns in a Hackney office block, identified as Hugo Jefferson, self-proclaimed priest of Britain's first Quimbanda Satanic cult. The cult practices animal sacrifice and devil worship, and is accused of desecrating graves in London cemeteries.

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