Inside the Financial Diary of a Marketing Insights Director Making $108K

A marketing insights director shares her weekly spending and financial background, revealing how she manages a $108,000 salary with a frugal mindset inherited from her parents. From college funding to joint expenses with her boyfriend, she breaks down her money habits and future concerns.

In a world where money is often a taboo subject, one insights director working in marketing is opening up about her financial life. Earning $108,000 per year, she shares her spending habits, savings strategies, and the financial lessons she learned growing up.

Despite her comfortable income, she remains conscious of her spending and prioritizes saving for the future. She lives with her boyfriend in a house they own together, and while they split shared expenses proportionally to their incomes, they keep their bank accounts separate. Their joint income is $240,000, and they use Splitwise to track shared costs. Her monthly mortgage and utilities amount to around $1,700 to $1,800.

She typically keeps about $400 in her checking account and transfers the rest to savings. Her financial journey began in childhood, shaped by her parents' frugal lifestyle after their divorce. She learned to save early, depositing birthday money into her savings account because she found it fun. In high school, she worked for the parks and rec department to save for college.

Her parents paid for two-thirds of her undergraduate tuition, and she worked multiple jobs to cover the rest without taking out loans. She only considered in-state schools to keep costs down. For her master's degree, her company paid most of the tuition, and she completed a part-time online program while working full-time. She had to stay with the company for two years to avoid repaying the tuition.

Her first full-time jobs were summer positions during college, and she continued working until she started her career after graduation. She never worried about money growing up but was always aware of it, as her family lived frugally but never lacked necessities. Now, she feels comfortable with her financial situation but is mindful of future expenses like children and retirement.

She became financially independent at 22 and has a personal safety net of savings, with her boyfriend as a secondary safety net and her parents as a last resort. She also received a college investment account from her grandparents worth about $20,000, which she used to fund her Roth IRA for several years. She has no passive or inherited income currently. Her diary entry for a Tuesday morning started at 5:45 a.m., reflecting a typical day in her financially-conscious life





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