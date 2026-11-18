An in-depth look at the cultural phenomenon behind Trader Joe's rainbow-hued canvas totes, featuring insights from L.A. Times photographer Raul Roa on the extreme lengths collectors go to, including overnight lines, to secure these high-status items and complete their collections.

Your morning catch-up: The definitive L.A. Trader Joe’s ranking, the U.S. lost its measles elimination status and more big storiesIn order to collect every edition of the Trader Joe’s tote bag, L.A.

Times staff photographer Raul Roa has started getting in line at 2 a.m. “One has to be mentally prepared to wait up to eight hours,” he told me last week. He is not alone. The totes, which routinely sell out as soon as stores open, do more than carry fruits and vegetables.

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“You see people walking around in Paris and London with Trader Joe’s bags,” Roa said. “It gives you a lot of status. ”In the last decade, tote bags became ubiquitous. Every company seemed to be offering one and the movement against single-use bags was growing.

By 2021, the New York Times was asking how the bags, once seen as an environmental solution,The grocer, which originally started in Pasadena in 1967, took its existing large totes and shrunk the design. The result is a rainbow-hued offering of canvas bags.

“At some stores, you’ll see in videos, people fight over them,” Roa said. The feverish lines outside Trader Joe’s stores attracted the attention of Vanity Fair, which in 2025 called them “the new Labubus. ” Roa has collected nearly every variant of the tote that’s been made.

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He joined me to share his shopping secrets. Our conversation has been edited for length and clarity. Is waiting in line overnight how you got all of your Trader Joe’s tote bags? Yeah, I usually go early, 1 or 2 in the morning because they open at 8 a.m. If you get there around 2 a.m., you have a good chance to be one of the first in line.

You want to get in there and get out because the parking lot’s a mess. A lot of times they have limited amounts, so you should get there as early as you can handle. You have to put a chair . If you don’t, someone’s going to take that spot.

… One has to be mentally prepared to spend up to eight hours waiting in line, because a lot of people can’t handle it. Either you’re asleep at home or you’re asleep there. But you get to know the regular crowds. … You see the same people at different stores.

It’s fun. When I first started, I would get there late, around 7:30 or 8 o’clock, and you’d be at the end of the line. There were a couple of times I didn’t get a bag. So that’s when I started thinking about getting there earlier.

Trader Joe’s employee Giuliano tells customers in line for mini-tote bags at the La Habra location that they are sold out. Just a couple of years ago, not too long ago. And most of the bags I get, I give away. … I give them out as gifts.

I use some of them myself. I usually like to collect the whole set. If there’s a special occasion, I can have a set ready for a birthday. They have Halloween, Easter, Christmas — three or four sets.

My favorite one is the Starbucks Snoopy one. I really like it. It costs about 10 times as much as the , but it’s really well made. It has an inner lining, a zipper on top and a couple of pockets on the outside.

And it’s embroidered with Snoopy. No, I like to give them away. For me, it’s all for fun. It’s worth it in the end because when I give them as gifts it’s nice to see the joy they bring to others.

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Trader Joe’s is opening 30 new stores across the country in the coming months, including a handful in Southern California. WillFor those whose travel plans were upended by Friday’s ground stop, there may be a way to recoup some of the costs. It will probably require filling out forms, providing receipts and — as if the travel headache wasn’t trying enough — patience.

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David Viramontes is an assistant editor for the Los Angeles Times, helping readers engage with some of our biggest stories such as the 101 best restaurants in Los Angeles, the Gift Guide and the Voter Guide. He also edits The Times’ Book Club newsletter. He was previously the social media coordinator for Variety, the entertainment industry trade magazine.

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