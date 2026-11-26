Willie Herrón III’s iconic Centro Joaquin Murieta de Aztlan mural has returned to the facade of the rebuilt Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles.

The Joaquin Murieta mural as it gets re-installed at the original location on Whittier Boulevard in East Los Angeles, on April 25, 2026. For two years, East L.A. was missing a cultural landmark.

Neighbors wondered where it was. Commuters lost an important visual cue. But now, the 54-year-old Centro Joaquin Murieta de Aztlan mural is back on Whittier Boulevard after a historic restoration project. Just like the resistance it symbolizes, its journey back home was not easy.

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Weighing in at three tons and standing 18 feet tall, it took two attempts before the iconic mural returned to its home in September. Its artist and members of the team behind the restoration project told Boyle Heights Beat why this piece of Chicano history was worth preserving for a new generation.