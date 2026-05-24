Inside the downfall of influencer James Charles as he sparks controversy with video mocking laid-off Spirit Airlines worker - after teen sexting scandal derailed his career Tati Westbrook Feud

James Charles, a makeup artist and internet star, has faced multiple online controversies, including a feud with fellow beauty YouTuber Tati Westbrook and accusations of sexting with underage boys. His career has been marred by these incidents, but can he regain his reputation?

James Charles burst onto the scene in 2016 after one of his makeup tutorials went viral online and he became the first male brand ambassador for CoverGirl.

Working as a makeup artist in his hometown of Bethlehem in New York, the internet star couldn't imagine how his career would soar when he began uploading makeup tutorials to his YouTube channel. After his big break with CoverGirl, James went on to launch his own clothing line, Sisters Apparel, followed by a makeup collection, the Sister Collection, which was in collaboration with Morphe.

By early 2019 he boasted 10 million subscribers on YouTube and today his TikTok following totals an impressive 40 million. Mixing with the stars, James's videos have also featured a range of the biggest celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, JoJo Siwa and Addison Rae.

However, among the highs there have also been some dramatic lows as he has faced multiple online controversies. Most recently James was forced to apologise after he launched an explosive tirade against a former airline worker who asked him for help after losing her job. After calling her out as a 'lazy piece of s**t,' the star was later forced to apologise as he admitted it was 'obnoxious' and he 'hurt a lot of people'.

This isn't the first time James's reputation has been tainted after he had a widely publicised feud with fellow beauty YouTuber Tati Westbrook in 2019 which cost him a large number of followers. Later, he was accused of sexting with underage boys in 2021 after they slid into his DM's claiming to be 18. It later transpired they were only 16, but James said he was unaware of their real ages at the time and issued a public apology.

So, as James hits headlines again can he claw his reputation back for the third time? Inside the downfall of influencer James Charles as he sparks controversy with video mocking laid-off Spirit Airlines worker - after teen sexting scandal derailed his career Tati Westbrook Feu





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James Charles Makeup Artist Internet Star Covergirl Sisters Apparel Tiktok Youtube Feud With Tati Westbrook Sexting Scandal Online Controversies

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James Charles' controversial career: Infamy and controversy 💣James Charles, a self-taught makeup artist from Bethlehem, New York, gained fame after a makeup tutorial went viral. However, his career was marred by controversies and a feud with Tati Westbrook.

Read more »

James Charles' controversial career: Infamy and controversy 💣James Charles, a self-taught makeup artist from Bethlehem, New York, gained fame after a makeup tutorial went viral. However, his career was marred by controversies and a feud with Tati Westbrook.

Read more »