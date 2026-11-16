Inside the Denver gathering where Democrats’ upbeat, Obama-era feel meets the 2028 race

Concert-style campaign posters and Obama-era energy defined the Denver gathering where Democratic leaders began jockeying for the 2028 election.

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Democrats moved between political programming, live music and social events. Beneath the party atmosphere, potential contenders tested their messages and sized up the field, as Democrats began jockeying over the party’s direction and who might lead it in 2028. Concert-style campaign posters at Denver’s Mission Ballroom set the scene for the"What’s Next" gathering and gave it an Obama-era campaign feel on Nov. 12, 2026. Matt Corridon, a Democratic strategist and communications adviser at Majority Democrats, said the comparison made sense.

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"The theme of that campaign was hope, and a lot of folks who are here now either worked on that campaign or were inspired by that campaign," Corridon said. "I think one of the themes of this event is hopefulness for the Democratic Party moving forward. It’s a comparison that doesn’t shock me.

" That hopeful energy showed up in the event’s posters and playful swag, some of which Ahmad Ali, communications director for the Searchlight Institute, helped design. Baseball hats and shirts at the"What’s Next" gathering in Denver featured slogans including"new deal democrat,""tax-and-spend liberal" and"Our Get Along Shirt.

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""I think we’re seeing a Democratic Party that is younger, brighter and way more emboldened to achieve what it wants to," Ali told Fox News Digital. "So this conference, its aesthetics, whether it’s the posters you see, the fun hats, all that — it just speaks to the confidence of the era.

" Ali said the party’s energy could signal a break from what he described as a period of political stagnation, with voters looking forand President Donald Trump’s 2024 victory as moments that captured the political mood, while arguing that the Biden era did not carry the same cultural force. Attendees gather outside Denver’s Mission Ballroom during the"What’s Next" conference, where Democrats discussed the party’s direction and the 2028 race on Nov. 12, 2026.

"We are at the end of the Trump era, but we’re also at the end of whatever the sort of period of stuckness has plagued the Democratic Party," Ali said. "And I think that is very important, not just for Democrats, but also for all voters, because now maybe they’re going to have better options come 2028. " The gathering offered a first glimpse of how Democrats hope to turn their midterm momentum into a path to 2028.

Amanda Macias covers the intersection of business, economics and politics, with a focus on how policy decisions shape markets, businesses and American workers.