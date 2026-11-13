Inside the couple's history: What led up to the Galveston cruise ship killing

A paper trail from Smith County shows Jason Watford pleaded guilty to assaulting his wife, Susan, two years before federal prosecutors say he killed her aboard the MSC Seascape.

Explore the chilling details of a murder investigation involving a husband charged with his wife's death. Delve into their tumultuous relationship and uncover the history of domestic violence that led to this tragic event.

Smith County records show Jason Watford pleaded guilty to misdemeanor domestic assault against his wife, Susan, in November 2024 after an argument over money turned physical at their Tyler home. Watford completed 15 months of deferred adjudication probation in February 2026, just nine months before the couple boarded the MSC Seascape out of Galveston.

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Domestic violence experts push back on Watford’s claim to federal investigators that he"snapped," warning that fatal abuse is typically the culmination of an escalating pattern that doesn't stop when a couple leaves home. A paper trail from Smith County shows Jason Watford pleaded guilty to assaulting his wife, Susan, two years before he was charged with killing her aboard the MSC Seascape.

Newly obtained court and law enforcement records are shedding light on a documented history of domestic violence between a Texas couple years before a mother was killed aboard a cruise ship sailing out of Galveston. A paper trail of county filings and arrest records reviewed by FOX 26 outlines a timeline of escalation leading up to the fatal voyage aboard the MSC Seascape, while domestic violence experts say those early red flags point to a clear pattern of escalating abuse.

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According to Smith County Clerk records, Jason Leon Watford and Susan Lane married in Tyler, Texas, in December 2021. Less than three years into their marriage, law enforcement was called to their residence. Records from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office show deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at the couple’s Tyler home on Sept. 1, 2024.

According to the arrest affidavit, Susan Watford told deputies she and Jason were arguing about money when he charged at her, chased her into the living room and grabbed her wrist — leaving a red mark. Investigators wrote that Susan used a Taser on Watford to get him to let go before running outside to call 911. Susan also told the responding deputy that Jason had been abusive in the past.

Meanwhile, Jason told the responding deputy that he and his wife were arguing over money, but claimed he did not put his hands on her before she used the Taser. Watford was arrested for Class A misdemeanor assault causing bodily injury to a family member, and an emergency protective order was filed on Susan’s behalf.

Two months later, in November 2024, Smith County court records show Watford pleaded guilty to the charge and was placed on 15 months of deferred adjudication probation. Under Texas law, deferred adjudication allows a defendant to avoid a final conviction on their record if they plead "guilty" or "no contest" and successfully complete court-ordered supervision. The arrest and guilty plea remain part of the permanent public record.

Court filings show Watford was officially released from probation in February 2026, just nine months before he and Susan boarded the MSC Seascape. In federal charging documents filed in the Southern District of Texas, investigators say Watford claimed he "snapped" during an argument aboard the ship before hitting and strangling his wife. Domestic violence experts FOX 26 spoke with pushed back on that explanation, saying fatal violence is typically the culmination of an escalating pattern rather than an isolated moment.

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"There is no such thing as 'I snapped and I killed,'" said trauma therapist Chau Nguyen. "Your behavior and your actions are your own. In this case, there was sustained violence — a history of violence. An abuser who has abused.

And sadly, he committed the ultimate crime.

" Advocates also noted that leaving home, even for a vacation, does not protect a victim from ongoing abuse. "In our data gathering that we've done for our other publication, Honoring Texas Victims, we have seen homicides happen most frequently within the home of the victim," said Tabetha Harrison with the Texas Council on Family Violence. "But they've happened in parking lots, in businesses, in family members' homes. There's really nowhere that's off limits.

"Watford remains in federal custody on a federal murder charge. His next court appearance will be on Monday. Information in this report comes from Smith County Clerk and court records, a Smith County Sheriff’s Office probable cause affidavit, a federal criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, and interviews conducted by FOX 26 with trauma therapist Chau Nguyen and Tabetha Harrison of the Texas Council on Family Violence.